NBA 2020-21: Ranking the best player at each position so far in the season

The 2020-21 NBA season is off to a great start, and even with the pandemic creating havoc, fans have got their money's worth with action-packed games and blockbuster moves. The NBA was a leader in all major league sports to have restarted games last year with the NBA Bubble.

The league continues to bring joy back into our homes this year with its latest edition.

While there is a lot of basketball left to be played, the early season has given us a glimpse into the hottest players that have been tearing it up this campaign and are looking primed to register a memorable season performance.

NBA 2020-21: The best players in the league thus far

This article will attempt to list the premier talent in the association and rank the best player at each position at this stage. The players have been selected based on their individual performances and not in the context of how their teams are performing.

Center: Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets looks to pass the ball against Hassan Whiteside of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Nikola Jokic is irrefutably the best center in the league right now. The Joker has taken his game to another level and is posting some unbelievable numbers across the board.

Advertisement

Jokic's exceptional ability allows him to display an array of impressive post moves. These are matched with insane passing skills that make him a center-cum-point guard.

Nikola Jokic gets his 5th triple-double of the season.



The big man is leading the NBA with 10.4 APG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wI5H4dXsN9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 15, 2021

The big man from Serbia is putting together an MVP-caliber season, as he is averaging a mind-blowing triple-double in the early days of the season. That said, it would be interesting to see if he can keep up this pace till the end of the season.

In 14 games, Jokic is averaging 25.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 10.0 assists on an impressive 57% shooting from the floor. Give that man a raise.

Power Forward: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks)

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks eyes the defense of the Detroit Pistons.

Advertisement

It shouldn't be a surprise to see the reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo feature in this list. Giannis continues to play the game at an elite level and has picked up from where he left off last season.

Giannis is a special talent - the likes of which have few points of reference. The 26-year-old is in his prime and his mastery over the game is evident, courtesy of two back-to-back MVP titles.

He can turn around the fortunes of any team with his presence and continues to raise the ceiling for future superstars who will follow in his footsteps.

Giannis is a great player and possesses a high basketball IQ that prevents him from suffering major injuries. His durability is as impressive as his incredible skills on the floor.

🏀🎥 2019-20 Giannis Antetokounmpo



🏅 MVP (2nd Consecutive)

🏅 DPOY

🏅 All-NBA First Team

🏅 All-Defensive First Team

🏅 NBA All-Star #NBAitalia pic.twitter.com/6g1QehWNyF — Lukamaxibrook (@fedemaxiperu) November 8, 2020

In 13 games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 27.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 53% shooting from the field. Now that is what you call efficient basketball.