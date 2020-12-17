NBA 2020-21: The 10 Best Point Guards

Every team needs a definitive ball-handler, facilitator, distributor, and leader for a successful run. Point guards have the most important role of any position, as they are the players who orchestrate the entire offense and execute the coach's game plan. Some of the greatest point guards to have ever played have been excellent passers and playmakers, such as Magic Johnson, Steve Nash, and John Stockton among others.

Top 10 Point Guards in the league

We have entered a new era in basketball where high-scoring point guards are some of the most offensively lethal players in the game. These players are often referred to as 'combo guards' wherein they are more scoring-oriented rather than playmaking. With that in mind, let's rank the top 10 best point guards in the league right now.

#10 Trae Young

Trae Young

Trae Young is entering his third year in the NBA and is already making the argument for one of the best point guards in the league right now. He averaged almost 30 points and 9 assists per game on 51 percent shooting last season and often dropped 40 and 50 point games.

Trae Young over the first two games:



❄️ 77 points

❄️ 18 assists

❄️ 14 rebounds

❄️ 11 3s pic.twitter.com/Z43rqvZexg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 27, 2019

He is considered a great three-point shooter and his logo threes make highlights. Although he has to improve his efficiency and shot selection, he is young and on an upward trajectory in his career. He earned an All-Star selection in his second season and is the Atlanta Hawks' best player.

Career Stats: 23.6 PPG | 8.6 APG | 1.0 SPG | 2.6 3PM on 34.4% | 84.7 FT%

#9 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

After playing for years in obscurity in the Charlotte Hornets, Kemba Walker got his taste of the big stage last year when he signed with the Boston Celtics. Kemba Walker is a prolific scorer and an excellent ball-handler; he is known for his step-back shots and being savvy in pick-and-rolls.

Kemba Walker stuffs the statsheet with 34 points, 10 assists & 6 rebounds to lead the @Hornets at home! #BuzzCity pic.twitter.com/evwgXybkzT — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2017

Kemba Walker is a four-time All-Star and made All-NBA third team in 2019. He has the ability to lift a team's offense on his own and get critical buckets.

Career Stats: 20.0 PPG | 5.4 APG | 1.3 SPG | 2.2 3PM on 36.0% | 83.7 FT%

#8 Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry is one of the most underrated point guards in the league. It's his 15th season in the league and he is still capable of running the offense of a championship team. Lowry led the Toronto Raptors to their first-ever NBA title in 2019.

Kyle Lowry is the first player in Raptors postseason history with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in a single half. Lowry scored or assisted on 35 of the Raptors 60 points thus far.



Toronto leads the Warriors 60-57 at the half on ABC. pic.twitter.com/uNEl2cpIEz — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 14, 2019

Kyle Lowry is an elite shooter and passer. He hit clutch shots for the Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals and led the team to the Conference Semi-Finals last year. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and has one All-NBA selection.

Career Stats: 16.9 PPG | 7.0 APG | 1.5 SPG | 2.4 3PM on 37.5% | 80.9 FT%