The NBA has evolved over the decades and has recently been transformed with teams adapting to long-range shooting as their primary weapon on offense.

Still, the game has a vast history of the mid-range game being played to perfection by legends like Micheal Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, and many others. They have reigned supreme from that area on the hardwood and have successfully used that part of their game to obtain gold and glory.

NBA 2020-21: Top 5 mid-range scorers in the league right now

The new breed of NBA stars has fallen in love with the three-point line, and a few players like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard are happy to launch the ball from near the mid-court line. That said, there are still many players in the NBA who thrive from the mid-range and continue to make the high percentage shot.

On that note, let's take a look at the five best mid-range scorers in the league right now.

#1 Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

2020-21 NBA Season Average: 13.2 points FG% 43.4

Chris Paul shoots in front of Moritz Wagner of the Washington Wizards

Chris Paul has made his career playing the mid-range game. He is a smooth operator who knows how to reach his spot on the floor before letting it fly.

Paul will go down as one of the greatest mid-range shooters of all-time. His elbow jumper is lethal and extremely hard to defend, let alone block.

Chris Paul size up Bol Bol for the mid range jumper pic.twitter.com/TbQyU0pFlv — Swish Cultures (@swishcultures_) August 3, 2020

CP3 was the driving force behind the OKC Thunder's surprising playoff run last postseason. In this campaign, he's working his magic for the Phoenix Suns, who are surging in the West. You can call this the Chris Paul Effect.

#2 Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

2020-21 NBA Season Average: 29.4 points FG% 53.7

Kevin Durant shoots against the Washington Wizards

Kevin Durant is a special talent who can score the ball in a variety of ways. He is one of the most gifted offensive players to have ever played the game, and the mid-range game is a big part of his arsenal.

KD has made a living dropping the high percentage shot in his career. He has a high basketball IQ and uses it wisely to read the defense and make the adjustment night after night. Durant will undoubtedly go down as one of the best mid-range shooters in the game.

Durant will probably be using his mid-range skills this season as he battles in the postseason to bring the NBA Championship to the Brooklyn Nets.