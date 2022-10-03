NBA Power Rankings: 6 teams that can go all the way in the 2022-23 NBA season

The NBA preseason has started, and the teams are getting a feel for what they can achieve in the upcoming season. Many teams have retooled around their stars to improve their prospects. However, the Brooklyn Nets, Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks – to name a few – have retained similar rosters.

The Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies are among the NBA teams that made improvements last season. The Minnesota Timberwolves made waves over the summer by adding Rudy Gobert. John Wall, Kawhi Leonard and Damian Lillard were absent last season but are determined to make an impact upon return.

Here are some teams – both East and West – that can go all the way in the 2022-23 season.

NBA Power Rankings: East

#3 – Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a good run, finishing with a 51-31 record in the regular season. They started their postseason well, with James Harden and Joel Embiid delivering a solid one-two punch but failed to get past the Miami Heat.

However, by adding De'Anthony Melton, Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker, the 76ers have filled gaps on both ends of the floor. Harden seems to have put in significant work over the summer to return to MVP status. His passing ability will be pivotal in creating open looks for Embiid and the deep shooters on the roster.

#2 – Boston Celtics

The Celtics have had one of their best postseasons in a long time and could come out hungrier than ever. Malcolm Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari’s arrival addresses their lack of offensive firepower.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown delivered solid performances throughout the 2021-22 season. Their playoff experience will help them stay fixated on their championship ambitions. While there is concern with the coaching position, many believe they’re still solid contenders.

#1 – Milwaukee Bucks

Many consider Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in the league. He lacked the support of Khris Middleton in the playoffs last season but still managed to take the Celtics to seven games.

Antetokounmpo’s brilliance, plus Jrue Holiday’s significant improvement from deep, will help keep the ship sailing until Middleton’s return. Joe Ingles could be a solid addition, provided he can quickly recover from his ACL injury.

NBA Power Rankings: West

#3 – Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks lost Jalen Brunson, who proved to be an effective partner to Luka Doncic, in free agency. But Doncic has never had a problem being the orchestrator. Tim Hardaway Jr.’s return could soften the effects of Brunson's departure.

Adding Christian Wood from the Rockets addresses their shortcomings in the paint. Wood averaged a double-double (17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds) last season. JaVale McGee has also increased their prospects in the offseason. His presence in the paint on both ends will benefit the team.

#2 – Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets had a strong 2021-22 regular season but fell to the Warriors in the playoffs. The Nuggets lacked support for Nikola Jokic. However, their summer additions could address that need.

Jamal Murray’s probable return, along with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope’s versatility, has the Nuggets in a better position to contend. The second unit has received an upgrade, with the additions of Bruce Brown and Ish Smith. Overall, the Nuggets could be one of the more athletic teams in the NBA in 2022-23.

#1 – Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors won the 2021-22 title. Steph Curry was as dominant as ever, putting the defensively strong Celtics in a challenging position in the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson’s return from injury was slow but impactful. With a summer of training under his belt, he could have a strong season. James Wiseman and Jonathan Kuminga are young prospects that could make the Warriors favorites to repeat.

