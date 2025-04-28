NBA 2025 Offseason: 5 superstars likely to move around in predictably busy summer

The NBA playoffs are still ongoing, but there are rumors about a handful of stars possibly being available for trade this offseason. Several of them are already on vacation after missing the postseason and might have played their final game for their respective team.

Some teams might look at the current landscape of the league and realize that it might be better for them to rebuild rather than retool their roster. Teams such as the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics are built to win for years to come, so it could be best for some teams to take the time and plan their future.

Let's look at five NBA superstars likely to get traded this coming offseason.

5 NBA superstars likely to be moved this summer

#5 - Devin Booker | Guard | Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker | Guard | Phoenix Suns (Photo: IMAGN)

The Phoenix Suns have had high expectations ever since they acquired Kevin Durant via trade midway through the 2022-23 NBA season. However, the Suns' results got worse every year, from failing to make the Western Conference Finals to not making the postseason.

The Suns have a huge decision to make regarding their roster, especially what to do with star guard Devin Booker. He's among the best shooting guards in the NBA, so he will have great value on the trade market. He could help a few contending teams turn into championship threats.

Phoenix might not have any other choice since Bradley Beal has a no-trade clause, and they can find the right coach for their "Big 3." Durant will have value, and Beal would likely waive his clause if both KD and Book are gone since he probably doesn't want to play on a rebuilding team.

#4 - Ja Morant | Guard | Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant | Guard | Memphis Grizzlies (Photo: IMAGN)

The Memphis Grizzlies were as high as the second seed midway through this season, but poor play, chemistry issues and injuries resulted in their free fall. They still made the playoffs as the No. 8 seed but were swept by the OKC Thunder in four games.

The Grizzlies do not need to rebuild since they have a good core of players in Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. However, Taylor Jenkins' firing certainly puts the trio in question, and how their ceiling is.

Also, Morant's issues on and off the court have made an impact on their chemistry, whether the front office denies it or not. Maybe it's time to see his value and retool the roster before a serious injury affects him. His style of play could eventually catch up with him, so this summer might be the best time to trade him.

#3 - Joel Embiid | Center | Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid | Center | Philadelphia 76ers (Photo: IMAGN)

One of the biggest names rumored to be available this offseason is Joel Embiid, who won the MVP two years ago. Injuries have caught up with Embiid, undergoing another knee surgery that ruled him out for the season. He's still among the best players in the NBA when healthy, but the question is, can he stay that way?

Embiid has a monstrous contract, with his three-year, $192,907,008 extension starting in 2026. It will be interesting to see how the Philadelphia 76ers approach their offseason. Tyrese Maxey is still a pillar, while Embiid and Paul George might not be.

There might not be a lot of teams willing to trade for the former NBA MVP, but maybe they have a better medical team than the Sixers. If they could keep him injury-free or at least preserve his health for the next three years, he could still help win important games, especially if he teams up with a fellow superstar.

#2 - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo | Forward | Milwaukee Bucks (Photo: IMAGN)

The Milwaukee Bucks will always have a chance to contend for a championship because of Giannis Antetokounmpo. But just like any NBA superstar, he will need all the help he can get. The Bucks are not in a great position after losing Damian Lillard to a potentially torn Achilles in his left foot.

That means next season could be a lost one for Giannis and the Bucks, which might force "The Greek Freak" to ask for a trade. Milwaukee will likely honor it, especially with a ton of assets coming their way for a rebuild.

If the OKC Thunder somehow didn't win a title, Antetokounmpo could be a perfect piece there. The Thunder have the draft picks and the young players to acquire a two-time NBA MVP in his prime.

Expand Tweet

#1 - Kevin Durant | Forward | Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant | Forward | Phoenix Suns (Photo: IMAGN)

The most likely NBA superstar to get traded in the offseason is Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns. Durant's time in The Valley has been disappointing despite the initial promise of his partnership with Devin Booker. The Suns have gone through three head coaches in less than three years with KD.

Phoenix was in the NBA Finals in 2021, but they could be heading for a massive rebuild in the offseason. Durant, despite his age and injury history, is still among the best players in the league. He will have value, and a team like the Houston Rockets could use him in their pursuit of a title.

KD will also be entering the final year of his current deal, so more than one team is going to be interested in acquiring him. He could be a one-year rental or a short-term answer for teams in win-now mode for the next two to three seasons.

