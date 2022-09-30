NBA 2K League All Star Pre Game Show: Everything you need to know

Like every year, the NBA 2K League All-Star game is being held within a month of the latest title of the NBA 2K series being released.

NBA 2K23 has rightly been regarded as the best game of the series thus far. It has added a range of creative features that have made the overall experience much better than in previous versions. In continuance of recent trend, 2K has already announced various details related to the League All-Star Game.

The event will be held at 8 PM ET on September 30 and will include a total of 24 teams that will have some of the best players in the world. The games will be available to watch and live-streamed across multiple social media channels. The first event will be preceded by a pre-game show which will be hosted by none other than Ronnie 2K, who is a part of the game as well. The following article looks at everything you need to know about the event.

NBA 2K League All-Star Pre-Game show to be hosted by Ronnie 2K

Ronnie 2K has been added to the game as well and pops up multiple times as players go through their progress in the MyTeam and MyCareer game modes. Ronnie 2K is also relevant in a number of MyCareer challenges and shows up in different locations on the map. Regardless, the content creator/developer is an actual member of the 2K23 team and has his own Twitter handle as well.

The NBA 2K League will have a total of $60,000 as available rewards and three different game modes in which teams will participate. This includes an All-Star event, which will then be followed by a 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 in-person competition. The All-Star Event will have a prize money total of $30,000 while the 5-on-5 competitions will have a prize money of $20k. The remaining $10k has been allotted to the 3-on-3 competition.

NBA 2K League @NBA2KLeague



: Friday 9/30

: 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST

: Live on Twitter We got @Ronnie2K to stop by tomorrow during the NBA 2K League All Star Pre Game Show presented by Google Pixel @madebygoogle : Friday 9/30: 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST: Live on Twitter We got @Ronnie2K to stop by tomorrow during the NBA 2K League All Star Pre Game Show presented by Google Pixel @madebygoogle!📆: Friday 9/30⌚️: 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST📱: Live on Twitter https://t.co/HT4wVUfS9d

With the pre-game show itself announced to be available for live-streaming, gamers can easily watch the entire tournament on Twitter. It will be available to be live-streamed from 4:30pm PST/7:30pm EST on 30th September, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far