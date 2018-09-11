Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
NBA 2k19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Point Guards 

Amulya Shekhar
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
922   //    11 Sep 2018, 18:48 IST

The ratings are mostly unsurprising, and one should always take these ratings with a pinch of salt when comparing these players' play in real life

The latest game of the NBA 2k series, NBA 2k19 was released 4 days back on 7th September. It features the Greek Freak Giannis Antentokounmpo as its main cover athlete, along with a couple of other stars in different countries starring on the cover page in their home countries.

The ratings are mostly unsurprising, and one should always take these ratings with a pinch of salt when comparing these players' play in real life with each other, but for the most part, they've done a decent job of correctly rating the crew.

Read on to find out who the top 10 point guards in this edition of NBA 2k are:

#10 Goran Dragic - 84

Miami Heat v Brooklyn Nets
Dragic has been their offensive hub for over 3 seasons now and has been responsible for them making the playoffs twice

Goran Dragic was an injury replacement for the All-Star game last season, marking his first bow at the marquee event.

He's been at an All-Star caliber level of play for at least five seasons now and was even named to the All-NBA Third Team in the 2013-14 season when he was still playing with the Phoenix Suns.

The only borderline elite player on the Miami Heat roster, Dragic has been their offensive hub for over 3 seasons now and has been responsible for them making the playoffs twice in the last 3 seasons (they missed out by just 1 game at the end of last season).

Dragic's 84 rating seems to be a bit on the low side considering his Ginobili-like ability to get to the rim and step-back jumpers.

