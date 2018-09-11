NBA 2k19 Player Ratings - Top 10 Point Guards

The ratings are mostly unsurprising, and one should always take these ratings with a pinch of salt when comparing these players' play in real life

The latest game of the NBA 2k series, NBA 2k19 was released 4 days back on 7th September. It features the Greek Freak Giannis Antentokounmpo as its main cover athlete, along with a couple of other stars in different countries starring on the cover page in their home countries.

Read on to find out who the top 10 point guards in this edition of NBA 2k are:

#10 Goran Dragic - 84

Dragic has been their offensive hub for over 3 seasons now and has been responsible for them making the playoffs twice

Goran Dragic was an injury replacement for the All-Star game last season, marking his first bow at the marquee event.

He's been at an All-Star caliber level of play for at least five seasons now and was even named to the All-NBA Third Team in the 2013-14 season when he was still playing with the Phoenix Suns.

The only borderline elite player on the Miami Heat roster, Dragic has been their offensive hub for over 3 seasons now and has been responsible for them making the playoffs twice in the last 3 seasons (they missed out by just 1 game at the end of last season).

Dragic's 84 rating seems to be a bit on the low side considering his Ginobili-like ability to get to the rim and step-back jumpers.

