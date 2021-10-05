NBA 2K22: Looking at the best point forward builds

The MyPlayer Builder in NBA 2K22 is one of the most exciting features in the game.

It allows you to create your own player with unique traits and attributes, like giving A+ three-point shooting to a Shaquille O'Neal-type build. You can also create a Stephen Curry-like marksman and make him a few inches taller. NBA 2K22 has received a lot of praise from gamers worldwide, who are rushing to create their version of a demigod.

NBA has evolved into positionless basketball, and jump-shooting is the new norm. As a result, forwards and centers are no longer the traditional 'back-to-the-basket'-type players. Most of the forwards have evolved into shooters and playmakers, and they can control every area of the floor.

Three best point forward builds in NBA 2K22

In this article, we'll take a look at some of the best point forwards builds in NBA 2K22 MyPlayer Builder.

Unlike traditional positions, there isn't much variety when it comes to building a playmaking-oriented forward. You can change the player's size and switch the second attribute with either of the remaining three (Def/Reb, Fin, Sh) to build a player to your liking.

Note 1: The skill breakdown and physical profiles are pie charts in NBA 2K22 and the % figures mentioned are not exact values, but just rough numbers to give you an idea about which pie chart to choose.

Note 2: Badges can vary as you change and select your attributes.

On that note, here's a look at the three best point-forward builds in NBA 2K22:

#3 Facilitating Finisher

DeMar DeRozan with the San Antonio Spurs in 2021

It is the ultimate mid-range assassin in NBA2K22 who controls the offense by getting his shot from within the arc while also creating for its teammates. Defense and Shooting isn't its best, but it cannot be left open from beyond the arc as well.

Position: Small Forward.

Skill Breakdown: 36% Playmaking, 36% Finishing, 14% Shooting, 14% Defense.

Physical Profile: High Agility, Medium Vertical, Low Strength.

Player Creation: Body Type - Solid; Height - 6'7"; Weight- 216 lbs; Wingspan - 89".

Takeover: Playmaker.

To build this player in NBA 2K22, you need to max out all the attributes in Finishing, except Post Hook and Standing Dunk, which can be left at the minimum. Under the Shooting category, max out everything, as the attribute max potentials aren't high anyway.

Under Playmaking, max out the first two attributes - Pass Accuracy and Ball Handle - keeping Post Control a little over minimum (around 55). Finally, in Defense/Rebounding, max out everything except Interior Defense and Block, both of which can be kept at the minimum.

Badges: This build will give you 56 badges in NBA 2K22, with 12 in Shooting and 23 in Playmaking, along with seven in Defense/Rebounding and 14 in Finishing. You can choose HOF badges in Playmaking and Finishing, such as Downhill, Stop and Go, Quick First Step, Relentless Finisher and/or Contact Finisher.

Shades of: DeMar DeRozan, Latrell Sprewell, TJ Warren.

