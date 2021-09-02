NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Dallas Mavericks starting 5

The Dallas Mavericks were knocked out of the first round of the NBA Western Conference Playoffs by the LA Clippers. This was despite the Mavericks being inspired by Luka Doncic and rushing to take a 2-0 series lead. But after some extremely dogged displays from the likes of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Mavericks were knocked out of the first round for the second time in two years.

Regardless, a magical Luka Doncic season means that the Dallas Mavericks have a legitimate superstar in the upcoming NBA 2K22 game as well. Apart from being the chief cover star, Doncic is also one of the highest rated players with an overall rating of 94. However, a range of Dallas Mavericks starters have not seen their official ratings being released until now. In this article, we attempt to predict the NBA 2K22 ratings for the Dallas Mavericks’ starting lineup.

NBA 2K22: Predicting the overall ratings of the Dallas Mavericks’ starting lineup

Kristaps Porzingis was expected to be the most of a high-profile exit for the Dallas Mavericks. But with a move having failed to materialize, the Mavericks find themselves being linked to a plethora of players, with Porzingis being tipped to be tanasset that will be sent the other way. Regardless, as of now, the overall NBA 2K22 predictions for the Dallas Mavericks’ starting lineup look as such:

Center – Maxi Kleber (76)

Despite having an injury-affected season, Maxi Kleber has been given a comprehensive upgrade and will join NBA 2K22 as a 76-rated player. Kleber featured in 50 games last season and started 40 of them.

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

He averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 rebounds whilst showing a stark improvement in his overall shooting. Kleber shot at 41% from the 3-point zone and had an overall efficiency of 58%, both career-highs. As a result, he has been given a rating of 76, with his 3-point shooting also expected to see a comprehensive upgrade.

Point Guard – Luka Doncic (94)

At the age of 21, Luka Doncic is the joint-third highest rated player in NBA 2K22. With an overall of 94, Doncic is regarded as the best player of the new generation and single-handedly led the Dallas Mavericks to the Playoffs last season.

Ratings for #NBA2K22



Lebron James — 96

Giannis Antetokounmpo — 96

Kevin Durant — 96

Stephen Curry — 96

Nikola Jokic — 95

Joel Embiid — 95#NBA2K22 cover boy Luka Dončić comes in with a 94 ... which is why he’s making this face ⬇️⬇️⬇️ #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eeWdJsIuu3 — T̷R̷O̷Y̷ ̷H̷U̷G̷H̷E̷S̷ (@TommySledge) August 20, 2021

He recently signed a huge Supermax extension and is expected to become a franchise player for years to come. Doncic was given the same rating last year as well and had a build of an offensive threat.

