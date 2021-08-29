NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Golden State Warriors starting 5

The team most would consider a cheat code in NBA 2K22, Golden State Warriors are re-assembling their squad from their championship days and it has triggered phrases like "The Dubs are back." Klay Thompson is returning near Christmas 2021 and the team has also re-signed Andre Iguodala this offseason. Stephen Curry led the league in scoring with 32 points per game last season and broke several records en route to being an MVP finalist. Moreover, Draymond Green was a DPOY finalist last season and put up assists numbers better than most point guards.

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the most-played teams in NBA 2K since 2015. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's A+ three-point shooting are unstoppable in the game with the two bragging a 99 and 95 rating in that category respectively.

How will the starting lineup of the Golden State Warriors look like in NBA 2K22?

A lot of players don't yet have their NBA 2K22 ratings revealed. 2K Sports is intentionally delaying information to keep up the hype ahead of the game launch as we have no NBA action till October 2021. Curry is the only player with a revealed rating on NBA 2K22 and the rest will be predictions.

So let's take a look at the starting five of the Golden State Warriors and their predicted ratings on NBA 2K22.

Center - James Wiseman - 76

James Wiseman of the Golden State Warriors [Source: SFGATE]

James Wiseman started off last season (NBA 2K21) with a 77 rating which went up 79 at one point and it looked like he was going to cross the 80 mark but he unfortunately, got injured. He eventually finished NBA 2K21 with a 77 rating. He was injured for a major chunk of the season and seeing how 2K Sports has reduced the ratings of the majority of the players, we can predict his rating to start as 76 in NBA 2K22.

At 7-foot-1, Wiseman is a solid center who can do all the big man-type things while also shooting from outside and running the floor in transition with agility. Sky is the ceiling for Wiseman right now, who has the potential to become a Kevin Durant or Giannis Antetokounmpo-type player as long as he develops his game dedicatedly in the NBA. Moreover, reports suggest that Wiseman trained with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett in the offseason, so we can expect his NBA 2K22 rating to increase over the course of the season.

Future is bright for James Wiseman 📈 pic.twitter.com/i8yxQCoocr — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 5, 2021

Power Forward - Draymond Green - 81

Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors

Draymond Green is the most criminally underrated player on NBA 2K. His rating has fallen each year since NBA 2K17 even though he continues to play at a high level. He finished last season third in DPOY voting, yet his defense is rated 78 in NBA 2K21 with just 63-rated blocks, 76-rated steals and 78-rated perimeter defense along with a ridiculously low 59-rated rebounding. 2K Sports' misjudgment of Draymond Green is laughable at this point.

🔒 Fourth career All-Defensive First Team selection



🔒 Sixth total All-Defensive team selection, the most ever by a Golden State Warrior@Money23Green is a defensive savant. pic.twitter.com/RJTBrew5iC — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 14, 2021

Draymond Green started last season with a 79 rating which went to 80 by the end of the year. Although we don't expect an increase despite his DPOY-worthy campaign, his rating in NBA 2K22 should stay put at 80.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar