NBA 2K22 predictions: Ratings of the Milwaukee Bucks starting 5

The Milwaukee Bucks had a historic season in which they won the NBA championship after a long wait of 51 years. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the 15th pick of the 2013 NBA draft, staked his claim to a bonafide legacy by starring in an unlikely championship campaign in which the Bucks went up against the likes of the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks before taking on the Phoenix Suns in a six-game Finals series.

Top 2K22 ratings:



96 — KD

96 — LeBron

96 — Giannis

96 — Steph



Agree that these 4 are the best 4 players in the NBA today? pic.twitter.com/syOeEUeyTj — StatMuse (@statmuse) August 18, 2021

The NBA 2K22 game is set to reflect this, and has made Giannis Antetokounmpo the joint-highest rated player in the game. In this article, we attempt to predict the NBA 2K22 ratings for all Milwaukee Bucks starters.

NBA 2K22: Predicting the overall ratings of Milwaukee Bucks’ starters

Apart from Giannis Antetokounmpo, the NBA 2K22 ratings for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton. While Middleton has seen a comprehensive rise in his overall rating, Jrue Holiday might be disappointed as he has been downgraded despite having a hugely successful season. Without further ado, we look at the predictions of the Milwaukee Bucks starters for their NBA 2K22 overalls.

Center – Brook Lopez (80)

Becoming the NBA champion last season is sure to have a positive impact on the Milwaukee Bucks lineup. Lopez played an integral role, especially throughout the playoffs, and is expected to have an overall of 80 in NBA 2K22.

📅 Season Review ◆ STATS LEADERS

BL🚫CKS



Brook Lopez | Milwaukee @Bucks

1.5 contres par match lors des playoffs 2021 #BestOfNBA | #NBA pic.twitter.com/JS7Sgq4I7m — NBA France (@NBAFRANCE) August 16, 2021

Last year, he was given a 79 overall with a build of a two-way mid-range finisher. Lopez produced 12.3 points, five rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game whilst shooting at a career-high of 57.7% overall. Lopez is expected to join the 80-club in NBA 2K22.

Shooting Guard – Donte DiVincenzo (77)

Another player who is expected to be given a slight upgrade is the three-and-D specialist Donte DiVincenzo. DiVincenzo will enter his fourth season with the Milwaukee Bucks and produced career-high numbers in multiple categories last season.

Milwaukee Bucks v Cleveland Cavaliers

This includes points per game, as he averaged in double digits (10.4) for the first time in his career while also producing 5.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He had an overall of 76 with a build of a three-and-D guard in NBA 2K21 and is expected to be given a 77 overall this year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Arnav Kholkar