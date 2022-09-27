NBA 2K23 ‘Shades Of’ Pack Part 2 challenges and pink diamonds: Everything you need to know

NBA 2K23 released another batch of "Shades Of" pack cards for their MyTEAM online mode to start the week off strong.

Participants can engage in a variety of experiences on MyTEAM. The star-studded cast, adorned with the greatest diamond players the game has to offer, is built and evolved into one of the most significant features of the game.

Fans will have the opportunity to add three new rookie evolve cards and three existing NBA stars to their collections. This brings the total number of players in their Season one "Shades Of" pack collection to six.

Another Takeover Player is now available for fans to use in NBA 2K23. On that note, let's discuss the most recent Shades of Pack part 2.

Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0 We on the cover too!! 🤞🏽 Download now app.adjust.com/2fhl4xo @NBA2KMobile is back with Season 5 and it’s bout to go hardWe on the cover too!! 🤞🏽 Download now .@NBA2KMobile is back with Season 5 and it’s bout to go hard 🔥 We on the cover too!! 🤞🏽 Download now ➡️ app.adjust.com/2fhl4xo https://t.co/rsGJExp0Ro

NBA 2K23 Shades Of Pack Part 2 Players

2K recently released a "Shades Of" pack that featured NBA stars Blake Griffin (95) and Andrei Kirilenko (93), as well as rookies Paolo Banchero and Jeremy Sochan (both 85). All of them were Sapphire Evolve Cards.

Six cards in all have been made available by NBA 2K23 as part of the second "Shades Of" pack release. The three rookies that they presented in this pack are all sapphire cards.

The first player is Jaden Ivey (SG/PG), the second is Ochai Agbaji (SG/SF), and the third player is Mark Williams (C), they all have an overall rating of 85. Every rookie card is a kind that has evolved and can be improved from a Sapphire 85 to a Diamond 92 overall.

The NBA players' cards, which are also covered in Part 2 of the "Shades Of" pack, come in second. Ja Morant(PG/SG)-Pink Diamond Card, with an overall rating of 95, is considered to be the finest card in the pack since he has five Hall of Fame badges: Posterizer, Limitless Takeoff, Quick First Step, Fearless Finisher, and Fast Twitch.

NBA 2K @NBA2K Get ya popcorn ready 🍿



Which event are you pulling up to? Get ya popcorn ready 🍿 Which event are you pulling up to? https://t.co/0pRf0NHBPb

DeAndre Jordan (C)-Pink Diamond Card is ranked second on the list with an overall rating of 93. He has 15 golden badges and 44 purple badges. Danny Green (SG/SF)-Amethyst Card is ranked third on the list with an overall rating of 91; he has two golden and five purple badges.

Elgin Baylor is a new Takeover player that fans may unlock in addition to the “Shades of Packs”.

