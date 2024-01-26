NBA 2K24 4e940a0d Error Code: Possible causes and potential fixes 

The NBA 2K24 4e940a0d error code became a major nuisance for many in the community earlier on Jan. 25 as players reported facing it on a regular basis. The error started to appear following the ratings update, and while the situation has been resolved for the time being, it could emerge in the future.

Hence, it's important for players to understand what the NBA 2K24 4e940a0d error code is and what are its potential causes. It's hard to pinpoint the exact reason as 2K Games don't usually share such information. However, there are certain potential solutions that players can try to ensure there's nothing wrong from their end.

What is the NBA 2K24 4e940a0d error code?

This particular error code started appearing since Jan. 25, and it seems to be mostly occurring on the next-gen version. There is ample evidence of players reporting getting the same code after they finish a game:

Once the error is triggered, players are automatically removed from any online session. Some reported getting it after ending a game, while others weren't so lucky. In the latter case, players ended up forfeiting their matches without any of their faults.

What are the potential causes of the NBA 2K24 4e940a0d error code?

It appears that the 2K servers faced a lot of issues after the recent ratings update went live. Based on reactions from the community, it took nearly eight hours for the servers to behave properly.

It appears that this particular code is triggered when the connection with the servers gets disrupted. This could happen from the end of the players, or when the servers have issues from the side of the developers as well.

What are potential solutions for NBA 2K24 4e940a0d error code?

Since the error is caused when the connection gets disrupted prematurely, here are certain points to remember:

Ensure that your firewall isn't blocking your network IP (for PC players).

Visit websites like Downdetector. When there's a spike in server issues, Downdetector will show the incidents, and you'll be able to know if it's safe to play online matches.

Usually, 2K Games often states if there are issues on the servers. Following their X account will help players stay updated.

Restart the game, or exit from MyTeam/MyCareer modes and start the mode again.

Ensure that your game is updated to the latest client version.

On most occasions, this particular error code will take place due to issues on the server. In such cases, there's not much for you to do apart from waiting for 2K to fix the issues on their end.

