NBA 2K24 to introduce NBA player template in MyCareer mode

NBA 2K24 has some new features and changes to announce. While the announcement that the game will do away with several badges that were wildly popular disappointed many, more news has come to light.

According to 2kIntel, a reputable source in the 2k community, the very way players create their MyPlayer will be different in NBA 2K24. In previous games, users were only given the choice to create a player from scratch, editing their appearance as well as their physique and stats.

After the MyPlayer creation process, the game would allow the users to compare their players to NBA players from various years. For example, an explosive point guard could be compared to Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, now, in addition to that, users can select from a limited number of templates based on NBA players right from the get-go. Although there has been no confirmation on who will be featured in the player templates, the news has already pumped up fans' hopes.

A report from 2kIntel reads:

"At the start, you can choose between creating your own custom MyPLAYER or, new to NBA 2K24, starting with an NBA player template. A variety of player types are among the handful of NBA players chosen for the templates feature.

It adds,

"The player templates are customizable, but if you wish to do so, you can accept the player exactly as they are and start your career."

Expand Tweet

NBA 2K24's new animation feature is a game-changer

In addition to 2K24 doing away with badges, for the first time, users will now be able to see their favourite player's moves replicated.

Thanks to the all-new ProPlay Technology, the NBA 2k dev team can now pick up footage from actual NBA games and replicate them in the game. As such, the game trailer showed fans moves that they hadn't seen in previous iterations of the game, such as Kevin Durant's signature bump-pull-up.

(Suggested Reading: NBA 2K24 rumored min/max height)

The NBA2k website states the following,

"For example, students of the game and avid NBA fans will recognize Kevin Durant’s unique jumpshot and free throw form, Steph Curry’s explosive dribble moves and array of off-dribble jumpers, Nikola Jokić’s methodical moves and feathery touch around the rim, and the list goes on and on.

It added,

"ProPLAY makes the game look and feel more believable and reduces the amount of breaks in authenticity."

Previously, developers had to bring in people to conduct motion capture for the games. As such, although the animations for player jumpshots, for example, were incredibly similar, they weren't true-to-life identical copies of each player.

(Suggested Reading: All Kobe Bryant Mamba Moments in NBA 2K24)

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)