NBA 2K24 League Pass: How to activate your subscription?

NBA 2K24 is available in three different editions, and one of them comes with a complimentary NBA League Pass, which is perfect for any hardcore fan of the game and the sport.

It allows players to enjoy plenty of real life action, and with a new NBA season coming up soon, it's the perfect time for the players to activate their complimentary pass. Doing so will require a bit of extra effort aside from choosing the correct edition.

The NBA League Pass allows subscribers access to live matches from the regular season and then the playoffs. It also offers behind-the-scenes footages and exclusive content which are available on NBA's official website. It comes as a bonus if someone opts to buy the 25th Anniversary Edition of NBA 2K24.

Activating the NBA 2K24 League Pass is pretty easy

As mentioned earlier, there are three different editions that players can opt for, and the 25th anniversary edition is the most premium experience. It costs a whooping $150 to acquire, irrespective of which platform you choose.

The edition also has the highest number of goodies for players, including plenty of bonus items for the MyCareer and MyTeam mode. These items provide a strong headstart that can be extremely beneficial for you and your NBA 2K24 journey.

Additionally you get the League Pass, which doesn't have any impact on gameplay. However, it costs less as part of the bundle, compared to what it will cost to acquire separately.

So, the first step is to buy the 25th anniversary edition, and then install the game. The second step is to turn on NBA 2K24 and load it. One of the mandatory tasks is to create a NBA 2K account. Players will require one of their email addresses for this purpose, and they will also need to verify it . Once done, you'll get a redeemable code.

The League Pass and its related credentials will be sent to this registered email within three days from the edition's activation. Players won't need to do anything extra until then. Once the credentials have been sent, users will have to go to the official NBA website and create an account. Alternatively, they will have to login into their existing accounts.

Once logged in, use "redeem the code" to get your subscription. Once the regular season starts, you will be able to catch all the matches live. Until then, there are plenty of additional clips and videos for fans to enjoy at no additional cost.