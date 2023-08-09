NBA 2K24 legend edition: Where to buy, features, and other details explored

NBA 2K24 will mark the 25th installment of the popular franchise, and with Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant on the cover, it's no wonder fans are eagerly awaiting the game.

In honor of the 25th anniversary of NBA 2k, the studio is doing something a little bit different.

When the game releases on September 8, fans will have the chance to secure the '25th Anniversary Edition' of the game, which includes a number of perks. Although in previous years this edition of the game and bundle would be called the 'Legend Edition,' 2k has rebranded it as the 'Anniversary Edition.'

This year, the NBA 2K24 Anniversary Edition includes a number of perks in addition to the base game. The $149.99 bundle will include 100,000 VC and 50,000 MT Points, 10 MT promo packs, MyCareer skill boosts and apparel, Gatorade Boosts, and a Kobe Bryant MyTeam card.

Last but certainly not least, those purchasing the Anniversary Edition will also receive a 12-month NBA League Pass subscription.

Where to buy NBA 2K24

With all of that in mind, it's no surprise that fans are eager to purchase the game so they can hit the ground running on day one.

Those interested in purchasing the game can buy physical copies of the game in-store, with digital redemption codes for all the bonus bundles. At the same time, fans will also be able to purchase the bundle digitally through the Microsoft XBOX store and the Sony PlayStation store.

NBA 2K24 features & other details

So far, reports have continued to emerge that the gameplay in NBA 2K24 feels very similar to the gameplay in NBA 2K23. While that may not necessarily be a bad thing in the eyes of many fans, it seems as though there won't be any big overhauls to the gameplay.

With that said, 2k has implemented some new technology into the game that will make the gaming experience feel brand new. Thanks to a technology known as ProPLAY, 2k studios can take footage of actual NBA games and render it in the game.

This allows the developers to add things on the fly throughout the season without the need for motion capture. In addition, things like dribble moves, reactions, and players' unique jump shot animations will look more real than ever.

In addition, much like the 'Jordan Moments' in NBA2K23, NBA2K24 will feature 'Mamba Moments' which will put users in Kobe Bryant's shoes. With the ability to control Bryant himself, fans will be able to relive and recreate some of his most iconic moments.

