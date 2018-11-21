NBA: 3 best trade destinations for Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal

People have started showing concerns about the havoc which has been going on in the United States' capital. The Washington Wizards are off to a 5-11 start under players like John Wall and Bradley Beal.

As we know now that everyone on the team is up for a trade, including Wall and Beal, let us discuss the various trade scenarios for the Wizards.

Wall signed a contract extension that will pay him $169 million in the next four years and also includes a 15% trade kicker. There is no way Wizards are getting more than cap space relief from that.

Otto Porter will earn $81.8 million in the next three years. Thanks to the Brooklyn Nets, his contract has a lot of extra benefits to come along because in 2017 Nets wanted him but Wizards matched everything they threw at them and retained Porter. So Porter will also be nothing more than a cap relief for them.

However, Beal has a $127.7 million contract that expires in 2021 and is earning less than the max money. He will be the most valuable resource for them as he has developed to be a great player on and off the ball. Here are three possible destinations for Beal.

3) Charlotte Hornets

Beal against Charlotte Hornets

Kemba Walker is on fire right now and Michael Jordan, the co-owner of the Hornets, is sure that Walker will be the star face of the Hornets. According to Shams Charania, Hornets will resign Walker this summer.

They definitely need another star in the team besides Walker to play big and improve their situation. Bringing Beal to Charlotte would help Walker create spaces and adds a three-point shooter to the team. Beal is a versatile player who is great on and off the ball.

Dan Favale of Bleacher Report suggests the following package for the trade:

Hornets get Bradley Beal and Jeff Green.

Wizards get Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Malik Monk, Jeremy Lamb 2019 first-round pick and 2020 second-round pick

