×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

NBA: 3 highest-scoring games of Joel Embiid's career

Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
22   //    01 Dec 2018, 09:50 IST

Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft with the third overall pick. After missing the first two seasons due to injuries, he finally made his debut during the 2016-17 NBA season and has a dominant force since then.

In 2017, he made it to the All-NBA First Team after averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game over the 2016-17 regular season. He then followed it up with a monster double-double season averaging 22.9 points and 11.0 rebounds over the 2017-18 season.

He started the 2018-19 season strong and is posting huge numbers on a nightly basis. The Sixers have their own Big 3 in the form of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. In this article, let us take a look at three of Embiid's highest-scoring games in the NBA so far.

#3 41 vs Los Angeles Clippers, November 1, 2018

Joel Embiid scored 41 points to torch the LA Clippers. Credit: Spin
Joel Embiid scored 41 points to torch the LA Clippers. Credit: Spin

Stat line: 41 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 blocks on 50.0 per cent shooting

Joel Embiid exploded for 31-points, 11-rebounds double-double against the Toronto Raptors but the Sixes could not get the win against the number one seeded team. Two days later, when the Sixers hosted the Clippers at home, it was again Embiid who carried the team on his shoulders but got the win this time.

In the first quarter, at the 8:39 mark, he knocked down an open three-pointer to extend the Sixers' lead to six points. The defenders had no answer for Embiid as he bullied the defenders in the paint and scored easy baskets.

Embiid went 16-for-32 from the field, including 3-for-8 from long range. He also had 13 rebounds on the night to put together a double-double. He was +16 in the game and also had 4 blocks the night.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
NBA Philadelphia 76ers Joel Embiid
Kaushik Turlapaty
ANALYST
Basketball junkie
NBA 2017-18 Season Comparison: DeMarcus Cousins vs Joel...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 centers in the NBA this season
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: 3 takeaways from Philadelphia 76ers' blowout...
RELATED STORY
NBA: The Worst Starts to an NBA Season Ever
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The 5 players averaging the most rebounds...
RELATED STORY
NBA: 3 recent triple-doubles that ended in a loss
RELATED STORY
NBA 2k19 player ratings - Top 10 Centers
RELATED STORY
NBA 2018-19: The top 10 international players 
RELATED STORY
NBA 2017-18: Top 10 Post-up players
RELATED STORY
Can Jimmy Butler lead the Sixers to an NBA championship?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us