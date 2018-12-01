NBA: 3 highest-scoring games of Joel Embiid's career

Kaushik Turlapaty FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 22 // 01 Dec 2018, 09:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA draft with the third overall pick. After missing the first two seasons due to injuries, he finally made his debut during the 2016-17 NBA season and has a dominant force since then.

In 2017, he made it to the All-NBA First Team after averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game over the 2016-17 regular season. He then followed it up with a monster double-double season averaging 22.9 points and 11.0 rebounds over the 2017-18 season.

He started the 2018-19 season strong and is posting huge numbers on a nightly basis. The Sixers have their own Big 3 in the form of Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler and Ben Simmons. In this article, let us take a look at three of Embiid's highest-scoring games in the NBA so far.

#3 41 vs Los Angeles Clippers, November 1, 2018

Joel Embiid scored 41 points to torch the LA Clippers. Credit: Spin

Stat line: 41 points, 13 rebounds, 1 assist and 4 blocks on 50.0 per cent shooting

Joel Embiid exploded for 31-points, 11-rebounds double-double against the Toronto Raptors but the Sixes could not get the win against the number one seeded team. Two days later, when the Sixers hosted the Clippers at home, it was again Embiid who carried the team on his shoulders but got the win this time.

In the first quarter, at the 8:39 mark, he knocked down an open three-pointer to extend the Sixers' lead to six points. The defenders had no answer for Embiid as he bullied the defenders in the paint and scored easy baskets.

Embiid went 16-for-32 from the field, including 3-for-8 from long range. He also had 13 rebounds on the night to put together a double-double. He was +16 in the game and also had 4 blocks the night.

1 / 3 NEXT