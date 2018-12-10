NBA: 5 All-Time 3-Point Leaders

Steph Curry and Ray Allen

No shot has been more subject to debate than the 3 pointer. The analytics guys love it while the old school folks hate it. Gregg Popovich recently said that he hates the 3 point shot and that it's sort of the ruined the game, which led to Steph Curry responding with a simple "nope".

While one can go on and on about the kind of impact it has had on the league, there is no denying its importance in the NBA now. Teams are shooting the 3 more often than at any point previously and it has almost become a necessity for a player, regardless of position to be able to sink one from deep.

Not everyone can become a good 3 point shooter of course, (just ask Giannis and Ben Simmons) so we should appreciate the guys who have mastered the art. So, today we count down the top 5 3 point field goal leaders of all time.

#5 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

The greatest shooter in league history checks in at Number 5 with 2213 3s, but it's only a matter of time before he reaches the top. While he is shooting it at a ridiculous pace, Curry is also the most efficient shooter on this list at 43.8%, which is remarkable for a guy who takes crazy, off the dribble 3s from way behind the arc.

Curry currently holds 4 of the top 5 spots when it comes to 3s made in a season, and his 402 made 3s in 2015/16 is a record, which I can safely say will never be broken. To put into context, Curry is also 2nd on the list with 324 3s in 2016/17 and no one else has managed to get to 300.

He'll probably catch #4 and #3 on the list before the All-Star break and it's only a matter of time before he obliterates every 3 point record there is.

