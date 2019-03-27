NBA Trade: 3 summer trade destinations for Draymond Green

Tristan Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 47 // 27 Mar 2019, 23:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Draymond Green has spent his entire career with the Golden State Warriors

After being drafted as a second-round pick back in 2012, Draymond Green has developed into an instrumental member of the Golden State Warriors recent dominance. Green's work on the defensive end is among the best in the NBA, and both his passion and leadership on the court has been widely lauded as a major factor behind the Warriors' success.

Nevertheless, Green's production over the last 12 months has begun to decline, and the Warriors face a significant call on his future this summer. Green agreed to a discounted five-year, $82 million deal back in 2015. However, he is once again eligible for an extension this summer and Green is refusing to take another pay cut.

He will be eligible for an extension worth well over $150 million, and at 29, a new contract will take the former Defensive Player of the Year through to his mid-30s. Evidently, this is a lot of money for the Warriors to invest in a player who is already showing signs of decline, and it is not impossible that the team will look to trade him.

So, as we head towards a busy summer, here are three teams that could make a move for Draymond Green.

#3 Detroit Pistons

Green could be a good fit with Blake Griffin and the Detroit Pistons

Despite an up and down season, the Detroit Pistons look as though they will secure a playoff spot. The pairing of Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond has ultimately paid off, although there are reports that latter may be moved on in favor of a cheaper big this summer.

This opens a slot for another All-Star to come in and play alongside Griffin, and as a Michigan native, Green could be an option.

The Pistons already have one of the NBA's best defenses, and Green's ball-dominant style shouldn't be a problem for Reggie Jackson, as Jackson spent three years playing alongside Russell Westbrook in Oklahoma City.

Ultimately, the addition of Green could transform the Pistons into top four seeds in the East, and with Detroit currently in 'compete now' mode, Green's addition makes a lot of sense.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement