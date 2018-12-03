×
NBA: 5 East players who could become first time All-Stars this season

Johnny Rundown
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
142   //    03 Dec 2018, 20:19 IST

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.
Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 2019 NBA All-Star game will be held on February 17, 2019 at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. There are going to be 12 players each from the Eastern and Western Conference but the format remains just like the season.

Last year, there were six debutants in the All-Star game. They were Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards, Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat, Victor Oladipo of the Indiana Pacers, Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks, and Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Now, let’s take a look at five players from the Eastern Conference who could make their All-Star game debut in Charlotte. 

#5 Khris Middleton

Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics
Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing like an MVP as he carries the Bucks every night. However, he needs some help and Khris Middleton is providing him that on a nightly basis. Middleton has been a borderline All-Star this past couple of years but this season might be his year.

Middleton is averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season. He is having somewhat of a down year but he still puts up big numbers for the Bucks. He also contributes on both ends of the floor which might be good for his chances.

Also, coaches might award the Bucks for having a great record by giving them two representatives for the All-Star game. Of course, Giannis is a lock to make it while Middleton would need to at least improve in the next three months. 

