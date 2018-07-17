Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

NBA: 5 favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard

Aniket Vakil
CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
613   //    17 Jul 2018, 01:18 IST

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been the center of many trade rumors ever since he made it evident he wants out of San Antonio. Many teams have popped up since then: Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Antonio itself, and a new favorite: Toronto. It seems like every day, there is a new report on where Leonard will go and where he wants to play.

He made it evident a few months back that Los Angeles is his preferred destination, and now with LeBron James there, why not? It was then found out that Boston wished to trade for Leonard just before the deadline. The Spurs declined in the hope that they could mend things with him. Then a couple of weeks ago, a report from Leonard's camp was that he wished to play for the Clippers and not stay in LeBron's shadow (Kyrie much?).

It is a complete mystery as to which jersey Leonard will be wearing at the start of the upcoming NBA season, but here are his five most likely destinations.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers


Kawhi Le
Kawhi Leonard in a Philly uniform?

While trading for Kawhi Leonard would probably cost an arm and a leg, the Philadelphia 76ers possess the assets to trade for the former Finals MVP. Trading Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and future picks may get the job done, but it's still quite a long shot.

With Fultz not having played much and coming off an injury, the Spurs may not consider trading Leonard unless Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid are in the package, and the Philadelphia 76ers consider both of them "untouchable".

Page 1 of 5 Next
NBA San Antonio Spurs Los Angeles Lakers DeMar DeRozan Kawhi Leonard NBA Players NBA Trade
Kawhi Leonard Trade: 5 possible Trade Packages for Kawhi...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: Lakers-Spurs re-engage in Kawhi Trade...
RELATED STORY
Report: Kawhi Leonard Wants To Be Traded From Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 Possible Next Moves for the Los...
RELATED STORY
Five Moves the Lakers could make to become champions NOW!
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency: 3 possible destinations for Isaiah Thomas
RELATED STORY
What Happened to the Eastern Conference after Michael...
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 wrong destinations for Kawhi Leonard this summer 
RELATED STORY
NBA Free Agency and Rumours roundup: 5th July - Kawhi...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 single season turnarounds in NBA History
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us