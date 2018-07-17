NBA: 5 favorites to sign Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has been the center of many trade rumors ever since he made it evident he wants out of San Antonio. Many teams have popped up since then: Los Angeles, New York, Boston, San Antonio itself, and a new favorite: Toronto. It seems like every day, there is a new report on where Leonard will go and where he wants to play.

He made it evident a few months back that Los Angeles is his preferred destination, and now with LeBron James there, why not? It was then found out that Boston wished to trade for Leonard just before the deadline. The Spurs declined in the hope that they could mend things with him. Then a couple of weeks ago, a report from Leonard's camp was that he wished to play for the Clippers and not stay in LeBron's shadow (Kyrie much?).

It is a complete mystery as to which jersey Leonard will be wearing at the start of the upcoming NBA season, but here are his five most likely destinations.

#5 Philadelphia 76ers

Kawhi Leonard in a Philly uniform?

While trading for Kawhi Leonard would probably cost an arm and a leg, the Philadelphia 76ers possess the assets to trade for the former Finals MVP. Trading Markelle Fultz, Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless, and future picks may get the job done, but it's still quite a long shot.

With Fultz not having played much and coming off an injury, the Spurs may not consider trading Leonard unless Ben Simmons or Joel Embiid are in the package, and the Philadelphia 76ers consider both of them "untouchable".