NBA: 5 Possible destinations for Markelle Fultz

Markelle Fultz tries to shoot over Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert

Markelle Fultz of the Philadelphia 76ers is having one of the most bizarre seasons in the history of the NBA. The former first overall pick missed the majority of his rookie year with a shoulder problem and he entered the season as the starter.

In 19 games this season, he is averaging 8.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. It’s a good stat line but not for a former first overall selection who was touted as one of the next great superstars of the league.

The problem with Fultz has been his shooting form and it has been quite a laughing stock this season. His camp attributes his difficulties to shoulder and wrist injuries while others believe that it is a case of the yips and it is mental.

The Athletic first reported that Fultz wants a fresh start with a new team and the Sixers no longer consider him as part of their future after the acquisition of Jimmy Butler.

The Sixers may not want Fultz on their team anymore but there are teams that need to trade for him as soon as possible. Here are the five teams that should try to acquire the 20-year-old point guard.

5. Miami Heat

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat

The Heat are having a tough season as they are currently struggling with injuries to important players such as Goran Dragic, James Johnson, and Tyler Johnson. They could tank and get a top player in next year’s draft since they have their first-round pick. After striking out on the Jimmy Butler sweepstakes, the Heat should turn their attention to Markelle Fultz.

Miami can trade Goran Dragic and their 2022 second round pick for Fultz and Wilson Chandler. Dragic, a former All-Star, adds shooting to the Sixers that could solidify their run for a championship.

On the other hand, the Heat gives Fultz a fresh start under the tutelage of Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley. Fultz could also learn under future Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade, who is in the final season of his career. Chandler will be a free agent this summer so the Heat frees up cap space for a superstar.

