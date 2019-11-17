NBA: 5 Stars of the Night- 16th November 2019

Mario Balint FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 17 Nov 2019, 11:46 IST SHARE

Friday's Night Action from the NBA delivered for sure, as we saw some great matches on the board, as well as some big-match performances from the top players of the league. James Harden, LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, and Chris Paul were all great on-court last night, and in this article we will analyze the top 5 performers from last night's NBA action; the players who impressed basketball fans from all around the world with their play on court, can be found in this article.

We saw some great upsets last night in Minnesota and Oklahoma, and now it is time to see who was at the helm when this upsets took place in the NBA:

5. Moritz Wagner

Cleveland Cavaliers v Washington Wizards

The Wizards' power forward scored a career-high in points last night, when the Washington Wizards broke their losing streak in Minnesota, against the Timberwolves. The german that the Los Angeles Lakers let go for free to Washington scored 30 points, had 15 rebounds and went 4/4 from the 3-point line. He also went 13/15 from the FG range, and overall, he might have been the most offensive efficient player on the court, last night. It is important to note that he only played 25 minutes, as he came off the bench for the Wizards.

What the numbers do not say, is how well Wagner played defensively, as he obliterated many of Minnesota's tries to level the game, He recorded an important steal, in an important moment of the match, and was a player that Washington could rely on both offensively, as well as defensively. Only one player was better on the court than Wagner, in Minnesota last night, and we will meet with that player later in the list. Until then, it was important to highlight the break-out game Wagner had in this one.

1 / 4 NEXT