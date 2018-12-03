NBA: 5 West players who could become first time All-Stars this season

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets

After forfeiting the hosting rights for the 2017 NBA All-Star game, the city of Charlotte will host it on 19 February, 2019, at the Spectrum Center. As usual, there are going to be 12 players each from the Eastern and Western Conference with the format remaining the same as last season.

Unlike in the East, making the All-Star game in the West is not easy unless your name is Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, or James Harden. Add LeBron James to the mix and it will be even harder for other players to make it into the roster.

Last year, Karl-Anthony Towns was the lone debutant from the Western Conference but it seems like there is going to be at least a couple of new ones this season. It is very possible because some teams are struggling like the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets.

Here are five players from the West who have a shot at making their first All-Star game appearance this season.

5. Mike Conley

Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies

The most underrated and underappreciated NBA star in the past decade, Mike Conley deserves to get an All-Star spot while he is healthy and in his prime. Conley has been snubbed from the All-Star game in the past several years and he deserves it.

After an injury-riddled 2017-18 season, Conley bounced back in an impressive way this campaign. He is averaging career highs of 21.1 points and 6.6 assists while also adding 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Along with Marc Gasol, they are leading the Memphis Grizzlies in a loaded Western Conference.

In the first quarter of the season, the Grizzlies are currently sixth in the West with a 13-9 record. Memphis are doing it with defence and slowing the pace of the game. Conley might not make it due to the number of big names in the West but if the Grizzlies can sustain their position, the coaches could choose him over Gasol as Memphis’ representative in the All-Star game.

