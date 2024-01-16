NBA 6MOTY Power Rankings 2023-24: Top 5 candidates after Week 12 feat. Malik Monk

Every year, the NBA gives out the Sixth Man of the Year award to the top reserve player in the league. As we pass the halfway point in the regular season, multiple candidates have emerged as possible finalist.

Some players have performed well off the bench this season, but have changed roles too much to be in consideration. An example of this is LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves. Over the past few months, Darvin Ham has moved him from the starting lineup to the second unit multiple times.

With a few months still to go in the NBA season, here is a current look at the 6MOY power rankings.

NBA Sixth Man of the Year power rankings (Week 12):

5) Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Rounding out the top five is Bennedict Mathurin of the Indiana Pacers. Since being moved to the bench earlier this year, the former lottery pick has seen a sizable uptick in production.

This season, Mathurin has come off the bench in 27 games. As a reserve, he is averaging 15.4 points and 3.6 rebounds on 49/40/85 shooting splits. If Rick Carlisle keeps him in this role all year, he'd have a strong case for 6MOY.

4) Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

Among the many reasons why the Orlando Magic have taken a step forward this year is players falling into their roles. Among the standouts to do so is Cole Anthony, who as emerged as the team's Sixth Man.

Since taking on a bench role this year, Anthony has been among the best reserve players in the NBA. He's come off the bench every game, and is averaging 13.7 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 3.4 APG.

Depending on where the Magic finish in the standings at year's end, Anthony could wind up being a finalist for 6MOY.

3) Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Kicking off the top three is another player who has exclsuively come off the bench this season, Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings. Over the past few seasons, he's solidified himself as one of the top reserve scorers in the league.

Despite coming off the bench, Monk is averaging a career-high 15.3 PPG to go along with 2.6 RPG and 5.4 APG (also a career-high). Between his increased production and all-around play, the Kings guard has is prime candidate to become a frontrunner for this award in the coming weeks and months.

2) Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks

One of the more underrated bench players in the NBA is Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic. Following an impressive stretch of performances in December, the sharpshooting veteran has worked his way into the 6MOY discussion.

Last month, Bogdanovic averaged over 20 points per game off the bench with a true shooting percentage of 54.7. For the season, his averages sit at 16.9 PPG and 2.6 APG on 37% shooting from beyond the arc. Depending on what happens to him at the trade deadline, Bogdanovic is a name to monitor moving forward.

1) Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

As the highest scoring reserve player in the NBA, Tim Hardaway Jr. remains a top frontrunner for Sixth Man of the Year. He proved his value even more a few weeks back when he had to join the starting lineup due to Kyrie Irving getting injured.

In 31 games off the bench, Hardaway Jr. is averaging 17.0 PPG and shooting league average from deep. If he continues to be a microwave scorer for the Dallas Mavericks, he'll be a lock for a finalist come the end of the season.

