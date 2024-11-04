NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 2 ft. Payton Pritchard

As Week 2 of the 2024-25 NBA season wraps up, the early 2025 Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race is gaining clarity.

Several guards continue to light it up from downtown, providing immense offensive boosts off the bench for their respective squads. Meanwhile, one reserve ranks among the NBA's assists leaders.

Conversely, a few players projected to compete for 6MOTY ahead of the season have either secured starting opportunities or are struggling offensively. Thus, the field of premier contenders looks vastly different than many expected two weeks ago.

On that note, here are the top five 6MOTY candidates after Week 2.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) candidates after Week 2

#5 Bennedict Mathurin

Indiana Pacers wing Bennedict Mathurin (Image Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images)

After back-to-back sub-par five-point outings, Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin bounced back big time.

Mathurin recorded season-bests of 30 points and 11 rebounds during Wednesday's 135-132 overtime home win over the Boston Celtics. With his strong showing, the smooth scoring wing has tallied 19-plus points in four of six contests.

He ranks second on Indiana in scoring, averaging 16.3 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, shooting 53.3% and 40.0% from 3-point range.

#4 Scotty Pippen Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (Image Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images)

After gaining notoriety as a two-way contract player last season, point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has become a staple in the Memphis Grizzlies' rotation.

Pippen leads all bench players in assists per game, ranking eighth in the entire NBA (7.3). He has racked up double-digit dimes in three of seven outings.

Meanwhile, the third-year guard is playing staunch perimeter defense (1.3 steals per game) and scoring at a respectable clip. Pippen is averaging 11.0 ppg, shooting 50.0%, 41.2% from 3 and 82.4% at the free-throw line.

#3 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images)

With his electric shooting off the bench, point guard Payton Pritchard has made the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics' backcourt offense even more lethal.

Through seven appearances, Pritchard is averaging career-highs of 15.7 ppg and 4.1 3-pointers per game, shooting 44.9%, 43.9% from outside and 91.7% at the line. He ranks fourth on the Celtics in scoring and first in triples, affording their key players additional rest opportunities.

Boston's 6-1 record is also bolstering Pritchard's 6MOTY case, as the team is on track for another 60-plus-win season.

#2 Tre Mann

Charlotte Hornets combo guard Tre Mann (Image Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

Arguably one of the league's most improved players, combo guard Tre Mann has provided steady offensive production in his first full season with the Charlotte Hornets. His playstyle and shot-creating ability for his size have elicited comparisons to Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson.

Mann has scored 23-plus points in three of six contests, averaging career-bests of 19.2 ppg and 2.7 3pg, shooting 46.7% and 44.4% from long distance. Meanwhile, he hasn't missed a free throw, shooting a perfect 13-for-13 (100.0%).

#1 Buddy Hield

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Buddy Hield (Image Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images)

Shooting guard Buddy Hield continues to thrive as veteran sharpshooter Klay Thompson's replacement in the Golden State Warriors' movement-centric offense.

Through six outings, five off the bench, Hield is averaging career-highs and team-bests of 22.2 ppg and 5.0 3pg. Meanwhile, he has been a 50/40/90 player, with 51.6/51.7/90.0 shooting splits.

Hield has scored 21-plus points in five of six appearances, guiding Golden State to a 5-1 record. While his efficiency will likely decline, he appears to be the clear-cut early 6MOTY front-runner.

