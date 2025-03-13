NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) Rankings 2024-25: Top 5 candidates after Week 20 ft. Naz Reid

The 2024-25 NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOTY) race is winding down, with fewer than 20 games remaining for every team.

While two players have recently gained separation in the betting odds, four seemingly have realistic chances of taking home the award. That includes the reigning 6MOTY, who re-entered the discussion over the past week after returning to the bench following a temporary starting stint.

On that note, here are the leading 6MOTY hopefuls as we enter the season's final month.

Top 5 2024-25 NBA 6th Man of the Year (6MOTY) contenders after Week 20

#5 Ty Jerome

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome (Image Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Ty Jerome rested during Tuesday's 109-104 home victory over the Brooklyn Nets. However, when available, the efficient, crafty playmaker has been a rock-solid reserve for the league-best Cavaliers (55-10).

Jerome's stats don't stack up against the other players in the 6MOTY race. Nevertheless, he has become a key cog in Cleveland's No. 1-ranked offense (121.8 offensive rating).

Across 60 appearances, Jerome is averaging 11.9 points, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.5 3-pointers per game on elite 50.4/43.8/90.2 shooting splits.

Expand Tweet

#4 De'Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter (Image Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images)

Cavaliers forward De'Andre Hunter also sat out on Tuesday due to an illness. Before that, he steadily contributed to Cleveland's franchise record-tying 15-game winning streak.

Hunter remains undefeated with his new squad (12-0), scoring 12-plus points in nine of 12 appearances on likely unsustainable 50.0/50.0/84.1 shooting splits.

The sixth-year player's standout scoring average for the season (17.8 ppg) elevates his 6MOTY case. However, Hunter has only played 49 games, significantly fewer than his competitors.

Expand Tweet

#3 Naz Reid

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid (Image Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images)

Minnesota Timberwolves big man Naz Reid shifted back to his regular bench role during Sunday's 141-124 home win over the San Antonio Spurs. That marked his first time coming off the pine since Jan 30., as Timberwolves stars Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert finally suited up together.

However, Reid didn't skip a beat, tallying 20 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and four 3s, shooting 53.3%. The defending 6MOTY's floor spacing and dynamic shot creation in the frontcourt have been crucial to Minnesota's (38-29) six-game winning streak.

Through 66 outings, Reid is averaging 14.8 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 1.0 bpg and 2.3 3pg, shooting 46.5% and 39.2% from long distance.

Expand Tweet

#2 Payton Pritchard

Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard (Image Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images)

Payton Pritchard has cooled off considerably since his 43-point outburst in the Boston Celtics' 128-118 home victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on March 5. Pritchard has scored eight points or fewer in three straight contests.

Nevertheless, the sparkplug guard's highs have arguably been more impressive than any reserve. Across 65 appearances, Pritchard is averaging 14.1 ppg, 3.4 apg and 3.3 3pg on strong 47.1/41.7/85.7 shooting splits.

Pritchard will likely get extra opportunities to refine his 6MOTY case down the stretch as Boston (47-19) scales back its key players.

Expand Tweet

#1 Malik Beasley

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Malik Beasley (Image Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images)

Many overlooked the Detroit Pistons signing journeyman shooting guard Malik Beasley to a one-year, $6 million contract over the offseason. However, his lethal knockdown shooting has made him one of the season's biggest bargains for the upstart Pistons (37-29).

The nine-year veteran has scored in double figures in eight straight contests and made multiple triples in 15 consecutive outings. Beasley's 16.5 ppg and 3.9 3pg on 42.0% shooting from downtown through 66 games, combined with Detroit's improvement, could secure him a surprise 6MOTY victory.

Expand Tweet

