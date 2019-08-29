NBA Academies Women’s Program (India) Alum Khushi Dongre signs with ASA Miami

Khushi Dongre

HIALEAH, FL, 29 August 2019: Since its inception in 2014, ASA College-Miami has been an illuminating beacon of opportunity for thousands of individuals looking to improve their life and take the next step in their academic and athletic journey.

Student-athletes from all over the globe – as close as Canada and as far reaching as Japan – have joined the ASA Miami family.

The newest addition to the family comes from India as ASA Miami women’s basketball coach Kevin Johnson announced the signing of Khushi Dongre Wednesday.

Dongre, a 5-foot-10 combo guard and native of Aurangabad, India, bolsters Johnson’s 2019 signing class – which already had an international flair, with other signees from South America and Africa.

Johnson spoke glowingly of Dongre, highlighting her winning attitude.

“Over the last couple of months of getting to know Khushi, she is always happy and so grateful for the opportunity to come here and play basketball in the USA,” Johnson said. “The meaning of her name means happiness and she definitely exemplify happiness in her personality.”

Dongre’s basketball resume is quite impressive, too.

She was a part of the Indian team for the U16 Women's Asian Championship India 2017 Division B. She also participated in the NBA Academies Women’s Program held at The NBA Academy India in May 2018 and again in January 2019. She earned the Best Teammate Award at the 2018 camp and took home the Coaches Award at the 2019 camp.

The NBA Academies Women's Program, which launched in February 2018, is a series of basketball development camps for top female prospects from outside the U.S at the league's academies.

Also, Dongre was selected to represent her home country in the FIBA Asia U18 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, which was played in Malaysia from August 22-24.

Johnson said that he’s heard nothing but good things from The NBA Academies about Dongre.

“Blair Hardiek, the Global Technical Director of the NBA Academies Women’s Program, spoke well of Khushi…saying that she’s evolved as a player on the court and has a great work ethic. She also mentioned that we’re getting a great basketball player but and even better person in general,” Johnson said.

In adding a player like Dongre, Coach Johnson is looking to build upon the record-setting 2018 season he had at the helm of the Silver Storm’s women’s basketball program. In just his first season, Johnson and his team set over a dozen single-game and single-season records – including: total wins, most conference wins, a new single-game record for points scored, and largest margin of victory.

Johnson also became the first ASA Miami basketball coach – women’s or men’s – to have a player sign with a Division-I program in 2018. Doubling down, in fact, sending a player to Murray State University and another to Stephen F. Austin.

“It was such a blessing to be able to bring in a player from the NBA Academies Women’s Program because we have the same vision in regards to helping our youth through the game of basketball,” Johnson said. “We are so excited to have Khushi on our team and look forward to her bringing a high game IQ, shooting ability and great teamwork to our program.”