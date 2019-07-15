NBA Academy India beat NBA Academy China 65-61

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 18 // 15 Jul 2019, 22:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The NBA Academy India ended their campaign at NBA Academy Games in Atlanta on a winning note with a 65-61 win over the NBA Academy China. After a competitive first quarter, The NBA Academy India showed more intent as 11 offensive rebounds in the quarter helped them to overcome a three-point deficit from first to end the second leading by four. At half-time, the scorecard read 31-27 in favour of the NBA Academy India. Riding on the momentum, The NBA Academy India extended their lead by 11 points at the end of the third quarter (48-37).

In the fourth quarter, the NBA Academy China made a spirited comeback making it a one-point game with less than two minutes on the clock. But a timely steal by Pranav Prince resulted in a scoring opportunity which Amaan Sandhu didn’t miss making it 63-60 for the NBA Academy India. Again the same duo combined to give the NBA Academy India a four-point lead with 20 seconds on the clock.

Eventually, the NBA Academy India eked out a 65-61 win over the NBA Academy China finishing seventh in the table. Amaan Sandhu scored a team-high 15 points with 10 rebounds. Harshwardhan Tomar added 12 points while Pranav Prince turned in 10.