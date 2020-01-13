NBA Academy India beat Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Pranav Prince

NBA Academy India makes a powerful come back to beat Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia 66-56 in their last game in the Stage II of European Youth Basketball League in Hungary on Sunday.

Kerala's Pranav Prince and Harshawardhan Tomar of Madhya Pradesh were impressive as they scored 15 points each while their compatriot Manoj Sisodiya shined with 13 points. The team controlled the game in the first quarter by maintaining 16-11 lead but Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia fought back in the second quarter by closing on a 19-19 stalemate.

In the third and fourth quarter NBA Academy India took over to finish the game and ended their campaign at the European Youth Basketball League with fourth position by winning two games.

Pranav Prince was the top scorer and rebounder with 13.6 points per game and 9.9 rebounds per game respectively whereas Manoj Sisodiya finished as the team's main man in assists. He averaged 4.0 assists per game in Stage II for NBA Academy India.