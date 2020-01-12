NBA Academy India suffer heartbreaking loss against BC Kolin

NBA India Academy players during a practice session

NBA Academy India suffered yet another defeat on the trot as they lost to BC Kolin 59-64 at the ongoing Stage II of the European Youth Basketball League in Hungary on 11 January 2020.

Harsh Dagar had yet another impressive performance as he scored 13 points with the field goal score of 46% while his compatriot Harshswardhan Tomar scored 9 points. Although, NBA Academy India gained a comfortable lead in the second and third quarter with 16-13 and 12-9 respectively on the scoreboard, BC Kolin made a splendid comeback in the final quarter with 24-16 scores tilting the match in their favour. It was good defence that saw them bounce back in the game.

In the seven games that they have played so far in the tournament, NBA Academy India have won two and lost five. Pranav Prince is currently leading the team in points per game and rebounds per game tallies, averaging 13.4 points and 10.1 boards in every outing while Manoj Sisodiya is the top assister with 3.4 dimes per game so far.

The NBA Academy India next play against Szolnoki Sportcentrum on 12 January.