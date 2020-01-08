NBA Academy India to participate in Stage II of European Youth Basketball League

The NBA Academy India will participate in Stage II of European Youth Basketball League from Jan. 9-12 in Szolnok, Hungary. The team will play four games, first against SKURU BASKET on Jan. 9.

In Stage I held in Sept. 2019, the NBA Academy India registered one win and three losses. The team lost their first game against Nyiregyhaza Blue Sharks 80-84 in a closely-fought contest and went on to lose their next two games against Basket Rimini Crabs and SBK Junior Levice 47-66 and 64-75 respectively. In the fourth game of Stage I, the NBA Academy India beat C.S. U-BT Cluj Napoca 80-56.

Pranav Prince led the team’s scoring averaging 15.3 points per game and was also the top rebounder with 8.8 per game.

Roster

Manoj Sisodiya, Amaan Sandhu, Achintya Krishna, Pritish Kokate, Brijesh Tiwari, Harsh Dagar, Pranav Prince, Arvinder Singh, Manjot Singh, Kushal Singh, Harshwardhan Tomar

Schedule

Jan. 9 – vs. SKURU BASKET

Jan. 10 – vs. Independents Basketball France

Jan. 11 – vs. BC Kolin

Jan. 12 – vs. Szolnoki Kosarlabda Akademia