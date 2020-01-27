NBA All-Star 2020: 5 players who should participate in the Three-Point Contest

27 Jan 2020, 03:05 IST SHARE

James Harden is among the names that could potentially light up the 2020 Three-Point Contest

The 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend is now less than three weeks away, and while we now know the starting lineups for each Conference - there is still plenty of speculation regarding who will take part in the 3-Point Contest. At the point of writing, no individuals have been confirmed for the contest, although it is rumored that Duncan Robinson, Luka Doncic, and Trae Young are among the likely participants.

With eight spots available, there is still plenty of room for some of the NBA's other best 3-point shooters to join the contest, and here we will take a look at the five players who should participate in the 2020 Three-Point contest

#5 JJ Redick – New Orleans Pelicans

J.J. Redick remains among the NBA's best sharpshooters from 3-point range

J.J. Redick may be entering the twilight of his career, although the New Orleans Pelicans star remains among the NBA’s best sharpshooters. Despite the Pelicans’ struggles to remain in the playoff race this season, Redick has enjoyed one of the best shooting years of his career - connecting with 46.5 percent of his 6.7 3-point attempts per contest. His skills were also on full show earlier this week as he connected with 5 of 7 attempts against the Nuggets to move up to the fourteenth spot on the all-time list of three-pointers made.

Redick previously competed in the 2015 and 2016 editions of the Three-Point Contest, although he failed to make much of an impact in crowded fields that included Klay Thompson, James Harden, and Steph Curry. Nevertheless, Redick’s accuracy from deep has only improved over the subsequent four years, and there is no doubt that the 35-year-old should make a third and potentially final appearance.

