NBA All-Star 2020: Biggest strength and weakness of each member of Team LeBron

Anthony Davis and LeBron James will team up for the All-Star Game

The annual All-Star Game will take place in Chicago this weekend, as a team led by LeBron James takes on a side captained by Giannis Antetokounmpo. Team LeBron came away with a big win in Charlotte last year, and while the rosters have changed due to the All-Star Draft, LeBron's team once again enter the game as favorites. James' team contains twelve of the biggest stars in the NBA, and here we will take a look at the biggest strength and weakness of each member of Team LeBron.

LeBron James

LeBron James will once again lead his own team in Chicago

Biggest Strength: All-round skillset

LeBron James' athleticism is legendary, although the 35-year-old has become the best player of his generation thanks to his complete skill set. James is arguably the best frontcourt passer of all-time, while he is the third-highest scorer in NBA history. Admittedly, his defense has slipped slightly as he has aged, although James is still able to come up with big stops down the stretch.

Biggest Weakness: Three-point shooting

While not disastrous, LeBron's perimeter shot remains the only area of his game with room for improvement. A career 34.4 percent 3-point shooter, James is connecting with 34.5% of his attempts this season, although opposing teams are still content to leave him open.

Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis was selected first by his Laker teammate

Biggest Strength: Defense

Anthony Davis has been able to improve his offensive skill set in recent years but remains most effective on the defensive end. Davis' combination of size and athleticism allows him to dominate matchups with other elite bigs, and the 26-year-old is among the favorites to be named 2020 Defensive Player of the Year.

Biggest Weakness: Three-point shooting

While better than most bigs, Davis' three-point shooting remains in need of some work. Through 46 games, he is shooting just 31.6 percent from beyond the arc, and much of his damage on the offensive end is restricted to the paint and mid-range jumpshots.

James Harden

James Harden will start in the backcourt for Team LeBron

Biggest Strength: Getting to the free-throw line

There is a lot to like about James Harden's game, although nothing is more striking than his ability to get to the free-throw line with ease. The shooting guard can effortlessly draw contact from opposing defenders and is averaging 12 trips to the free-throw line this season - while also shooting 86.9 percent from the charity stripe.

Biggest Weakness: Defense

Harden has improved his defense over the past few years, although it remains the worst part of his game. While he is excellent at pressuring opposing guards, Harden's ability to contest shots remains a weakness, and the Rockets tend to make sure he gets the easiest defensive assignment.

