NBA All-Star 2020: Hachimura and Wagner score double-digits in loss against Team USA in Rising Stars Challenge

Team World lost to Team USA 151-131 in a very friendly, but competitive Rising Stars Challenge on Friday night at the NBA All-Star Weekend 2020 in Chicago.

Wizards' rookie Rui Hachimura and second-year Mortiz Wagner represented the Washington Wizards as part of Team World. Hachimura got the start at forward, while Wagner came off the bench tonight.

Fans were hopeful that Hachimura gets the start tonight and were certainly delightful to see him in the starting 5. While Team World could not defeat Team USA, both Hachimura and Wagner played well on the night.

Hachimura 14 points in 20 minutes of playing time. He added 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and a steal alongside his 14 points. Rui went 7-11 FG and 0-1 3PT. This was interesting, as he was seen earlier in the day knocking down a basket from the half-court line.

Rui Hachimura ends the Team World practice by casually swishing a halfcourt shot, then dapping up Zion Williamson on his way off the floor. pic.twitter.com/g6u7dBAgoF — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) February 14, 2020

Nonetheless, he did well for his first All-Star event game. If he continues to produce like this and stays healthy, he would likely be chosen again for the Rising Stars Challenge next year.

Wagner was a rather surprising addition to this game, after missing several months due to a lingering injury. But his previous efforts on the court was enough for him to be chosen. Tonight, he did not disappoint coming off the bench, scoring 16 points in 16 minutes. Wagner went 6-9 FG, 3-4 FT, and 1-2 3PT all while adding 4 rebounds and 2 steals. He was certainly a great addition to the Wizards and showed his skill tonight coming off the bench. The future is bright for the German sophomore and should be in future plans for the Wizards.

It was great to see 2 young Wizards players in the Rising Stars game, especially after seeing All-Star Bradley Beal being snubbed from this year.