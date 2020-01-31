NBA All-Star 2020: Lou Williams fuming at Devin Booker snub

Devin Booker is averaging 27 points this season

The NBA All-Star Weekend is almost upon us as the new format and the talent on show makes for an exciting viewing this term. And with the nearing of this event comes the selections for the All-Star game.

There has been plenty of noise on who deserves the spot and who doesn't. One notable omission is that of Devin Booker which has caused Lou Williams to take to Twitter to voice his displeasure in the former being snubbed for an All-Star spot.

The Pheonix Suns guard is averaging 27.1 points, 6.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 51% from the field and nearly 39% from beyond the arc. The Phoenix Suns are currently 11th and only 3 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the playoffs race.

The Los Angeles Clippers guard was asking for clarification on whether it was the team's winning record that mattered or individual performances.

We need some consistency in what’s rewarded in the selection process. D book should be a perennial all star, but he isn’t based on winning. But the guys that’s winning not getting in either lol. So is it numbers, or winning, or name recognition? — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 31, 2020

The Sixth Man of the Year does have a point as the NBA league office has failed to clarify what the criteria is that merits an All-Star selection. If it's individual performances that matter then there are players like Zach LaVine and Devin Booker who warrant selection.

However, if it's the team's winning record that matters then there are other Clippers players who have done enough to get selected and yet only Kawhi Leonard has made the cut.

Whatever the case may be, the All-Star Weekend promises to be an enticing and exciting event this year.