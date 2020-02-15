NBA All-Star 2020: What is the association doing to honor Kobe Bryant?

The NBA plans to further honor Kobe Bryant's legacy in Chicago

Since Kobe Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash last month, the NBA has held ongoing tributes to his life and legacy - and the 2020 All-Star Weekend will be no different.

Honoring the future Hall-of-Famer's legacy is a huge priority for the NBA as we head to Chicago - and here we will take a look at all the ways that the league will pay respects to the Bryants and the other victims of the crash this weekend.

A Kobe Bryant Inspired New Format

The NBA has considered making changes to the format of the All-Star Game for years, and the league will test a new format that has a unique nod to Byrant in Chicago. In a dramatic change, the first three quarters will now be scored individually, with the winner of each quarter taking home money for a chosen charity.

Cumulative scores from the first three quarters will then be combined for the fourth and final quarter with a further 24 points added to create a target score. The additional 24 points were chosen as a tribute to the late Bryant, who famously wore the No. 24 jersey over his final 10 years in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that makes the outcome of every quarter count for charity. The changes include a new fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.



Full release: https://t.co/l6e25lgQCa pic.twitter.com/C3gDppTYiw — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

Teams will wear No. 2 and No. 24

This year's All-Star jerseys will feature patches to honor former NBA commissioner David Stern in addition to the nine victims of the helicopter crash.

Additionally, Team LeBron will sport No. 2 jerseys in honor of Bryant's daughter, Gianna, who was among the victims of the crash. Gianna was a promising junior basketball player and wore No. 2 during her time with the Mamba Sports Academy.

Meanwhile, Team Giannis will sport No. 24 as another tribute to one of Kobe's retired jersey numbers.

Advertisement

Jennifer Hudson Will Perform a Special Tribute

Usher and Boyz II Men were among the big-name music acts to perform tributes to Bryant at Staples Center following his death, and the NBA has announced that Jennifer Hudson will become the latest star to honor the Lakers legend at All-Star Weekend.

Hudson will honor Kobe and the other victims of the Jan. 26 crash ahead of the player introductions for the All-Star Game on Sunday, while halftime performer Chance the Rapper has promised to give a performance that will deliver 'the ultimate celebration' to Bryant's life and legacy.