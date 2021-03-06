NBA All-Star 2021: Player strengths and weaknesses of Team Durant

In 2018, the NBA All-Star game changed formats, with the traditional East vs West matchup getting scrapped in favor of a draft.

LeBron James, perhaps the greatest basketball player of all time, has been selected as a captain for the NBA All-Star game a record four times. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only other player to have served as captain more than once, with Kevin Durant set to be an NBA All-Star captain for the first time, but a non-playing one.

The 2021 NBA All-Star game is set to take place on the 7th Match at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. With Giannis Antetokounmpo having already proclaimed that “it is all over” as he prepares to feature alongside LeBron James this weekend, we look at the strengths and weaknesses of Team Durant.

Kevin Durant was forced to draft 12 players, as he is not playing in the NBA All-Star game owing to the league's health and safety regulations.

2021 NBA All-Star Game: Strengths and weakness of Team Durant players

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal in action for the Washington Wizards in the NBA

Strength – Scoring

Bradley Beal has been the face of the Washington Wizards franchise for two straight seasons. During this time, he has evolved into one of the most lethal offensive players in the competition. This season, Beal has averaged the most points (32,9) per game in the league, doing so with an overall shooting efficiency of 53%.

Weakness - Defense

Despite Bradley Beal’s offensive prowess, his defensive movement and awareness has often come under scrutiny. He is often caught off position during transitions, an aspect of his game that has seen a little improvement this season. He is averaging 1.2 steals per game and is also having the worst season from the 3-point zone, with an accuracy of 33.5%.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is a NBA MVP favorite.

Strength – Athleticism

Joel Embiid has emerged as one of the best two-way players in the NBA. He is one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP 2021 and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Embiid has been absolutely dominant this season, improving his overall efficiency, as he is easily having the best season of his career.

Weakness – 3-point shooting

Joel Embiid has been shooting from the 3-point zone at more than 40% this season, which is comprehensively the best return he has had during his NBA career. However, that has been due to a decrease in attempts, as Embiid has relied more on his famous jump shot a lot this campaign. He is averaging around three 3-point attempts per game, which is effectively the one notable chink in his armor.

James Harden

James Harden of Team Durant

Strength – All-round offensive play

James Harden is one of the most prolific offensive players in NBA history. He is incredibly efficient with his shooting and is also one of the best passers in the NBA. Harden’s ball-playing abilities and his overall offensive game-play make him one of the best offensive players in the league.

Weakness – James Harden

James Harden has a penchant for being lackadaisical in his defensive approach. He is often caught ball-watching and has two sides to his defensive game-play. While Harden has often found praise for his defense and has the technical skills, he appears to drift in and out of games often and has a reputation of being lazy at times.

Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving playing for the Brooklyn Nets

Strength – All-round offensive play

Kyrie Irving is renowned for his shooting and passing skills as well as his decision making. He is one of the best facilitators and dribblers in the NBA and is considered one of the most skillful players ever. Irving is also highly efficient as a shooter, which in combination with his handles, allows him to hurt opposition teams.

Weakness – Defense

Despite averaging 1.1 steals per game this campaign, Irving’s defensive efforts are often lacking. He has a tendency to be in the wrong position and is not the smartest defenders around. Kyrie Irving’s defensive skills have been under scrutiny for a better part of the last decade, but it is his phenomenal displays at the other end of the court that makes him the player he is.

Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard is one of the best two-way players around in the NBA.

Strength – All-round skillset

Kawhi Leonard is perhaps the best two basketball players of modern times. He is an incredible defender, can pile up buckets for fun, and now has the playmaking ability to become an elite NBA team’s best ball handler. He has improved his overall shooting efficiency in recent years and does not really have a weakness, anymore.

Weakness – 3-point shooting

Considering his all-round strength, Kawhi Leonard does not really have an apparent weakness in his game. Leonard was not known as an elite passer in the first few years of his career. This aspect of his game has improved, but his 3-point shooting could see further improvement, which would make him one of the most all-round lethal players in the history of the game.

Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics in action

Strength – All-round offensive play

Jayson Tatum is another player known for his all-round offensive abilities. He is a prolific scorer and an efficient scorer and has shot at a high 39.5% from the 3-point zone. Tatum is an able passer, too, averaging 25.1 points and 4.5 assists per game this campaign along with 7.1 rebounds per game, doing so with an efficiency of more than 50%.

Weakness – Offensive rebounding

One weakness of Jayson Tatum that has often been talked about is his ability to score off the rim. His unique body structure has often been said to be the reason for his reduced chest strength. He struggles to maintain balance through contact and has often been found wanting with his finishing at the rim.

Mike Conley

Mike Conley has replaced Devin Booker in Team Durant for the 2021 NBA All-Star match.

Strength – Offensive efficiency

Sneaking into the team at the expense of the injured Devin Booker, Mike Conley has offensive efficiency, which has never been in doubt.

Now 33, he has an overall shooting efficiency of more than 55% and is averaging 16.1 points and 5.7 assists per game this campaign. He has been instrumental in the Utah Jazz’s recent success, shooting at 42.2% from the 3-point zone.

Jazz guard Mike Conley will replace injured Suns guard Devin Booker on Team Durant in the NBA All-Star Game and in the 3-Point Contest, the league announced.



It is Conley’s first All-Star appearance. pic.twitter.com/ZwlK4mKMl4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 6, 2021

Weakness – Rebounding

Through the early part of his career, Mike Conley’s lack of strength came under regular scrutiny. Although there has been improvement in that respect over the years, his rebounding skills at both ends of the court is still his biggest weakness.

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has earned his first NBA All-Star call-up.

Strength – Athleticism

Zion Williamson is the youngest NBA All-star this year and the fifth youngest in the NBA’s history. His overall size, strength and athleticism could improve further as the season progresses, but they are already some of his biggest strengths.

Weakness – 3-point shooting

Zion Williamson is not a good shooter from the 3-point zone and does not make a lot of attempts as well. Of course, this aspect of his game is bound to improve as well, but his overall athleticism means he finds it easy to glide and fight his way past defenders.

Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls in action

Strength – Offensive efficiency

Zach LaVine has produced some incredible numbers for the Chicago Bulls this season. His overall shooting efficiency of 61.5%, combined with the 28.7 points he is producing per game paints an impressive picture.

Weakness – Defense

While his defensive numbers have improved steadily in recent seasons, it is still the weakest aspect of his defense. The defensive hustle he has shown in previous seasons has not gone unnoticed, though, as it has resulted in his first NBA All-Star call-up.

Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic of the Orlando Magic

Strength - All-round offensive play

After establishing himself as one of the best centers around, Nikola Vucevic has improved his offensive production this season, averaging 24.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. He is a highly versatile and an effective double-double machine for the Orlando Magic.

Weakness – Athleticism

Nikola Vucevic has evolved into one of the most versatile centers in the NBA and is known for his impressive displays at both ends of the court. However, his athleticism has often come under scrutiny since the start of his career. Vucevic is not one of the regular blockers of shots and can effectively only be called out for a lack of pure athleticism, though.

Julius Randle

Julius Randle in action for the New York Knick

Strength – Offensive production

Julius Randle is a consistent scorer and a willing rebounder. He is producing 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game this season, performances that have been rewarded with his first NBA All-Star call-up. His playmaking skills have improved this season, as Randle is producing 5.5 assists per game, his best ever contribution in a campaign.

Weakness – Decision-making

While Julius Randle showed consistent periods of brilliance last season, his decision-making has often been criticised. He sometimes tries out difficult shots and is also prone to ignoring his opponents in better positions. His decision-making is surely his biggest weakness.

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz in action in the NBA

Strength - Athleticism

With his offensive production at an all-time career-high, Donovan Mitchell has a game that revolves around pure athleticism. He is not the tallest basketball players around but knows how to use his structure to the best of effects, and his overall athleticism allows him to play with great success against taller players.

Weakness – Decision-making

One of the aspects of Mitchell’s game that has come under scrutiny is his decision-making. He has earned his second NBA All-Star call-up and should improve this area of his game in the coming seasons.