The NBA tips off its 2021 All-Star Game on Sunday, 7th March 2021 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. A traditional All-Star break would usually be spread over two fun-filled days, loaded with exciting activities and star-studded performances.

However, this season, the NBA has decided to incorporate all major events on a single day to minimize the on-going effects of the pandemic.

In keeping with this theme, the league has selected all six participants in the 3-Point Contest exclusively from the pool of 2021 NBA All-Stars. The move has advertently or inadvertently raised the stakes of the competition for players and their fandom alike.

NBA All-Star 2021: Profiling the 3-Point Contest participants

The 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest will be headlined by the winner of the 2015 edition of the competition, Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. Steph will start things off alongside Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns, the winner of the 2018 edition.

The Celtics' duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will join Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz as the trio make their first appearance in this year’s 3-Point shooting contest. Meanwhile, Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls will be making his second appearance in a row.

The 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest tips off at 6:30 PM ET just before the NBA All-Star Game at the home arena of the Atlanta Hawks. Without further ado, here are the six contestants taking part in this year's edition:

#1 Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry headlines the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest, which is of no surprise considering he's one of the best three-point shooters in NBA history. Curry is the winner of the 2015 edition of the competition as the 3x NBA champion makes his 7th appearance in the contest this season.

Curry is no stranger to the NBA All-Star Weekend as he has been a part of the event in 9 of his previous 11 campaigns, including the 3-Point Contest six times.

Curry, one-half of the splash brothers has dazzled this season, posting MVP caliber numbers for the Golden State Warriors. He is averaging a terrific 29.5 points to go with 6.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.26 steals over 34 games this campaign.

Curry is leading the association with 164 made three's ahead of the All-Star break while being on pace to register better than 40 percent shooting from the distance for the 11th time in his career. He enters the 3-Point Contest as one of the favorites to take home the prize.

#2 Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker will be headlining the 2021 3-Point contest alongside Stephen Curry. He will be making his 5th appearance at the contest this year while making his fourth consecutive trip.

Booker won the 3-Point Contest in 2018 and finished 3rd in the 2016 edition. He was the runner-up to Sacramento King's sharpshooter Buddy Hield in the 2020 3-Point contest.

Devin is the proud owner of recording most points in a single round, drilling 28 attempts in 2018, a record that still stands. This season, he is averaging 25.2 points and 4.4 assists on an efficient 50% shooting from the hardwood. He has dropped 62 long-range bombs this season with 36.7% accuracy from the distance.

#3 Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine is returning to the 3-Point contest this year but he will be making his first appearance as an All-Star. LaVine rose to popularity for his picture-perfect dunking abilities that wowed NBA fans around the world.

Zach has once again been presented with the grand opportunity to become the first player to win the slam dunk and the 3-Point contest titles.

LaVine is having a career year for the Bulls this season, averaging 28.7 points on 52.5% shooting in 34 games thus far. Heading into the 3-Point contest, Zach has drilled 120 treys from downtown with a terrific 43.5% accuracy.

Considering his form this campaign, LaVine is one of the heavy favorites to bag the title on March 7th.

#4 Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)

Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell is arguably the most effective player in the NBA this season. He has led the Utah Jazz to a dominating showing in the first half of their campaign. The 'Spida' along with teammate Jordan Clarkson is the centerpiece in Jazz's 3-point heavy offense that has taken the league by storm.

Like LaVine, Mitchell has won the Slam Dunk Contest (2018) previously and could be the first NBA player to bag both titles provided he wins this year's edition of the 3-Point contest in Atlanta.

In 34 games for the Utah Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 24.7 points and 5.4 assists on 42.1% shooting from the floor. He has drained 113 threes from the distance with 38.2% accuracy.

He will be making his first appearance in the contest this year and will follow it up with his second performance in the All-Star game.

#5 Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics)

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, the swingman for the Boston Celtics will accompany his frontcourt partner and 2021 All-Star Jayson Tatum in this year's edition of the 3-Point Contest. Both players will be making their first appearance in the competition before suiting up for the All-Star game.

Brown has embarked on a meteoric rise in the association the last two seasons, solidifying his position as one of the premier talents in the NBA. Like other stars in this list, Brown has been on a tear this campaign, filling up the stat sheet with phenomenal numbers that have consequently earned him his first trip to the All-Star game.

In 32 games this season, Jaylen has averaged 24.8 points on 49.8% shooting from the hardwood. He has sunk 74 buckets from the deep with 38.9% accuracy thus far.

#6 Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum will make his debut in the 3-Point Contest before donning the role of an All-Star starter representing the Eastern Conference. Tatum will be following in the footsteps of the great Larry Bird, winner of 3x NBA 3-Point Contests from 1986 to 1988.

Besides Bird, the only other Celtics player to win the competition was 'The Truth', Paul Pierce, who won the 2010 edition of the NBA 3-Point Contest.

Jayson Tatum has been touted as the perfect candidate to build a championship team around and the 23-year-old has not disappointed. He continues to raise his ceiling, averaging a career-best of 24.9 points and 6.9 assists on 43.3% shooting from the floor in 30 games so far.

He has connected on 78 three-pointers leading up to the halfway mark on the season with 36.4% accuracy. With all things equal, the night may just belong to the Celtics duo.