NBA All-Star 2025: 5 surprise reserve inclusions ft. Darius Garland 

NBA All-Star Weekend is rapidly approaching, with the Eastern and Western All-Star reserve units being revealed on Thursday night. The full All-Star lineups have already been officially revealed, and the starters were announced on Jan. 23 on TNT.

Most players who fans expected to land in the All-Star game were selected, but as is the case every year, some players were snubbed from the game. No surprises there.

What is surprising is some of the fan-favorite names selected for the 2025 NBA All-Star game.

Here's a closer look at the five biggest reserve inclusions for the NBA All-Star game scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 16.

NBA All-Star 2025: 5 surprise reserve inclusions

#1. Darius Garland, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA: Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Spoiler alert: Darius Garland isn't the only Cleveland Cavalier on this list, but that could be considered a surprise in itself. Garland may not be a complete surprise to all but is among the fan-favorite guards in the Eastern Conference. At the time of the final voting returns, Garland finished eighth among guards in the East with nearly 580,000 votes.

Darius Garland is shining for a breakout Cavaliers team, averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 50% from the field and 42.5% from 3-point range in his second All-Star campaign.

#2. James Harden, LA Clippers

NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

It's not every day a 35-year-old guard returns to the All-Star game after four seasons, but that was the case for James Harden. Another fan-favorite guard, Harden's situation could be considered more surprising than Garland's despite an increased number of fan votes.

The 16th-year guard will return to the All-Star game amid a surprising year for both Harden and the LA Clippers who sit sixth in the Western Conference standings with a 27-20 record through 47 games, due in large part to the efforts of their All-Star guard. In 44 games, Harden is averaging 21.7 points, 8.4 assists and 5.8 rebounds, earning his 11th All-Star bid and the first appearance since 2021-22.

#3. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

NBA: Oklahoma City Thunder at Portland Trail Blazers - Source: Imagn

After three seasons of gradual progression, Jalen Williams is set to earn his first All-Star big in year three, thanks to a strong performance and overall team success. Williams was sixth among Western Conference frontcourt players in the final fan voting returns with over 620,000 votes.

Williams is the second-leading scorer on a 37-9 Oklahoma City Thunder team, averaging 21.1 ppg, 5.6 rpg and 5.2 apg, shooting 47.5% from the field and 34.7% from 3-point range. Williams will join his teammate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the first pair of Thunder teammates to reach the NBA All-Star game since Russell Westbrook and Paul George in 2018-19.

#4. Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

NBA: Houston Rockets at Cleveland Cavaliers - Source: Imagn

Another Cavalier, another first-time All-Star. Evan Mobley will make his All-Star debut, reaping the benefits of first-year head coach Kenny Atkinson, who sent three Cavaliers to the All-Star game for just the third time in franchise history. Mobley is surging on the offensive end with a developing jump shot and appears to be piecing it all together.

In his first All-Star campaign, Mobley is averaging career-highs in points, shot attempts and 3-point attempts, notching 18.2 ppg, 9.1 rpb and 2.8 apg, shooting 57% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc. Mobley joins teammates Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland in the NBA All-Star game.

#5. Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons

NBA: Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

Since his rookie year, it felt like only a matter of time until Cade Cunningham appeared in the NBA All-Star game. In the midst of his best season to date, Cunningham is spearheading the Detroit Pistons' turnaround and posting MVP-caliber numbers to boot.

Averaging career-highs in points, rebounds, assists, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage, Cunningham is posting 25.0 ppg, 9.3 apg and 6.4 rpg, shooting 45.4% from the field and 36% from 3-point range. He is the first Piston to make the All-Star game since Blake Griffin in 2018-19.

What are your thoughts on the list of NBA All-Star Reserves?

