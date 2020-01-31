NBA All-Star Game 2020: League to honor Kobe Bryant, announces new format

Kobe Bryant during his last NBA All-Star Game appearance in 2016

The NBA has announced a new format for the 2020 All-Star Game, one that would honor the late Kobe Bryant. Instead of the normal scoring format where the game would be played across four quarters of 12 minutes each with the highest scoring team at the end of the game winning it all, teams will now be competing to win each quarter separately. Here's the rundown of the new system.

The NBA announced today a new format for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game that makes the outcome of every quarter count for charity. The changes include a new fourth-quarter format that will honor the late Kobe Bryant.



Full release: https://t.co/l6e25lgQCa pic.twitter.com/C3gDppTYiw — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2020

Each of the first three quarters to start with a 0-0 scoreline

As per the latest NBA release, the scoreline will be set to zero apiece for each of the first three quarters. For each quarter won by a team, $100,000 will be received by the community organization chosen by the said team. Each quarter will last for the usual 12 minutes.

Score 24 or more in the fourth quarter to win the game

Once the first three quarters have elapsed, the individual scores of both these teams in each of the three quarters will be summed up. A total of 24 points will be added to the cumulative score of the leading team to arrive at the target score. Both outfits will then contest against one another with the game clock turned off. The first team to reach the target score would win the All-Star Game and the designated charity of the winning team would receive $200,000.

A noble thought, but does it make things too complex?

While it's certainly commendable that the NBA has decided to pay homage to the late Kobe Bryant during the All-Star Weekend, the proposed scoring format for the game makes things a tad confusing for an event known to allow the viewers to sit back and enjoy. We have also seen players let their competitiveness slide while they indulge in a bit of showboat basketball. The new scoring format would certainly be a step away from this relaxed demeanor.