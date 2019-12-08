NBA All Star Game 2020: Predicting the captains from either conference

Giannis Antetokounmpo was among the captains last season

The annual NBA All-Star Game will return on February 16th, 2020, as the league's top talent comes together for one of the most highly anticipated events of the season. Last year saw Team LeBron take on Team Giannis, and the rosters will be once again picked by two team captains during a televised special following overwhelmingly positive feedback from fans. So, with the All-Star Game getting increasingly closer, here we will take a look at the three contenders to be named team captain from each respective conference.

Western Conference

#1 LeBron James - Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James is enjoying an excellent season with the Lakers

Heading into the season, many analysts had questioned LeBron James' status as the best player in the NBA. Needless to say, that particular debate will continue to rage on, although there is no denying that James has enjoyed a bounce-back season with the Los Angeles Lakers.

So far this season, James is averaging 25.6 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, and he has also helped lead the Lakers to the best record in a crowded Western Conference. Additionally, the veteran remains the most popular player in the NBA, and it is likely that he will be named team captain for a third straight year.

#2 James Harden - Houston Rockets

James Harden is enjoying a historic season on the offensive end

With Steph Curry out through injury, James Harden could emerge as LeBron's biggest challenger for the captaincy. The 30-year-old still has his fair share of critics due to his style of play, although Harden has been a fixture in the All-Star Game since 2013 - and is enjoying a historic season for the Rockets. Through 21 games, Harden has averaged 38.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists - and the shooting guard will be hoping that his offensive numbers are enough to catapult him to the top of the Western Conference voting.

#3 Kawhi Leonard - LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard is among the elite players in the West

Los Angeles is still a Laker town, although the Clippers believe that they have the NBA's best player in Kawhi Leonard. The 28-year-old earned his second Finals MVP Award on his way to leading the Raptors to defeat the Warriors in the 2019 Finals - and his presence in Los Angeles has also been enough to make the Clippers the favorites for the title.

While load management may keep Leonard out of the race to be named Defensive Player of the Year of MVP, his popularity around the league continues to rise, and NBA fans will be intrigued by the prospect of Leonard selecting his own All-Star team.

