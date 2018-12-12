NBA All-Star game MVP: Predictions for 2018-19 Season

Shubham Pant
27 // 12 Dec 2018, 21:55 IST

Giannis seems to be leading the regular season MVP race

The 2018-19 season of the NBA has finished a quarter of its matches for the regular season and yet the league has had a lot of different teams that have taken have had varied performances.

The Western Conference has been a mess this year, with no team having a clear lead. The Eastern Conference has been a clearer playing field, where the Toronto Raptors seem to have become the clear favorites to win the Conference title and the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics giving chase.

The All-Star game this season is in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center. The NBA had pivoted to a new format last season, where the fans will decide the team captains, instead of the traditional East against West All-Star matchup.

These captains will have a draft among the players chosen as All-Stars and make up the teams. Last year, the format was a resounding success as Team LeBron beat Team Curry in a game which went to the last possession and was played with ferocious intensity.

This season, after a lot of complaining and backlash from the community, the NBA commissioner had a discussion with the players and decided to televise the draft as well, making it even more exciting for the fans.

Dark Horses for the All-Star MVP

Russell Westbrook (Oklahoma City Thunder) Kevin Durant (Golden State Warriors) Kyrie Irving (Boston Celtics) Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Without further ado, let's look at the top 5 All-Star MVP candidates.

#5 Anthony Davis (New Orleans Pelicans)

Anthony Davis is gunning for the MVP in the regular season

Davis has been a regular season MVP in the making for quite a few years now. He has averaged a mammoth 27 points per game with almost 12 rebounds as well. His ability to be a playmaker is also very exciting and his five assists per game average also show that.

In the last All Star game, Davis played for Team LeBron and did not get as many minutes as the 2017 game, where he had a 52 point explosion and won the MVP. He played for only 16 minutes, scoring 12 points and had only 2 rebounds and 1 assist. If he manages to get a lot of minutes this time around, he has a really good chance to take the All Star MVP title again.

