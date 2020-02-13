NBA All-Star Weekend: 5 Predictions for the All-Star Game MVP award

Team LeBron - LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Damian Lillard (subject to change), Ben Simmons, Nikola Jokic, Jayson Tatum, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook, Domantas Sabonis

Team Giannis - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Kemba Walker, Trae Young, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Rudy Gobert, Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Brandon Ingram, Donovan Mitchell

While the lineups for the much-awaited All-Star game were drafted last week, Damian Lillard's last-minute groin injury on Wednesday has made his appearance unlikely. Nevertheless, the night at Chicago will be stacked with elite quality superstars, assembled under one roof for a highlight matchup.

Even though the All-Star game has lost its intensity and significance over the years, the fans in attendance never leave the arena disappointed. The light-hearted nature of explosive plays soon turns into a heated clash for bragging rights as the clock winds down.

The All-Star Game MVP award is often bagged by the player who manages to get buckets amidst the hullabaloo. In this piece, we'll put forward five names in particular who seem most likely to walk out with MVP honors at the All-Star Weekend.

#5 Trae Young

Young was left off Team USA's preliminary roster for 2020 Olympics.

Trae Young's breakout year has resulted in his first All-Star berth, right in his sophomore season. The 21-year-old point guard is averaging blistering numbers in 29.7 points (3rd highest in the league), 9.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, making him one of the most promising talents in the league.

The glaring absence of Stephen Curry and his long-range bombs is expected to be compensated by Young's three-point prowess. And judging by the year he is having, Young is projected to be an exciting entity on the All-Star starting lineup this year.

Moreover, the All-Star weekend is all about flashy and effortless playmaking, which is one area where Young holds a distinct edge over a majority of NBA players.

