“I don’t see them telling him to stay away from the game” - NBA analyst believes the LA Lakers will not cut their losses and release Russell Westbrook, says they have to stagger his minutes with LeBron James

Russell Westbrook's future in Los Angeles is uncertain. After a poor season for the Lakers, Westbrook opted into the final year of his contract.

Westbrook did not consider taking a pay cut from his $47 million contract. James Harden did this for the Philadelphia 76ers, allowing them to sign additional players. The Lakers won't have this option.

Westbrook recently parted ways with his longtime agent. Thad Foucher. Some rumors suggest the Lakers may waive him or buy out his contract. Shannon Sharpe doesn't think this is going to happen.

“I don’t see the Lakers doing that," Sharpe said. "I don’t see them releasing him and I don't see them telling him to stay away from the game.”

The player and the team are in a bad situation, but they must find a solution soon.

Limiting Russell Westbrook's minutes may be a solution

Shannon Sharpe believes that the only thing the Lakers can hope for is to stagger James and Westbrook's minutes. If he spends less time on the floor with James, he won't impact the team as negatively as last year.

UNDISPUTED @undisputed



“I don’t see the Lakers doing that. I don’t see them releasing Russell Westbrook or telling him to stay away from the game.” @ShannonSharpe on whether the Lakers will cut bait by releasing Westbrook:“I don’t see the Lakers doing that. I don’t see them releasing Russell Westbrook or telling him to stay away from the game.” .@ShannonSharpe on whether the Lakers will cut bait by releasing Westbrook: “I don’t see the Lakers doing that. I don’t see them releasing Russell Westbrook or telling him to stay away from the game.” https://t.co/e35X2qVxUu

This solution is imperfect, as his time on the court will still overlap with LeBron James.

"I don't see him being the sixth man. Basically, what you can hope for is to try to stagger his minutes, but when you stagger his minutes, they're still going to overlap with LeBron," the NBA analyst said. "There is not a situation where you can stagger the minutes enough where he and Russ don't overlap."

Sharpe explained how LeBron would likely play more than 35 minutes per game next season. To avoid playing them together, Westbrook would play less than 13 minutes a game, which isn't going to happen.

Westbrook needs the ball to be effective. On the other hand, LeBron is one of the best floor generals in the league, and the ball should be in his hands.

Westbrook needs to sacrifice for the team

Shannon Sharpe claims that Russell Westbrook needs to sacrifice himself for the team's good. He can't expect to average large numbers while playing with LeBron and Anthony Davis.

There have been reports of Westbrook being unwilling to make sacrifices, which makes the situation difficult.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



One scout says so: "He is a poor defender on a team FULL of poor defenders."



@sam_amick: bit.ly/3Gv0tnk Would Russell Westbrook be a better fit as a sixth man?One scout says so: "He is a poor defender on a team FULL of poor defenders." Would Russell Westbrook be a better fit as a sixth man?One scout says so: "He is a poor defender on a team FULL of poor defenders."📚 @sam_amick: bit.ly/3Gv0tnk https://t.co/7065dy51km

Many great players accepted bench roles during the latter stages of their careers, including Dwyane Wade, Vince Carter, and Tracy McGrady. Will Westbrook do the same?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far