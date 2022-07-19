“He wants to be too close to everybody … It’s ‘un-Jordan’, that’s the opposite of Michael Jordan” - NBA analyst says LeBron James wants to be remove the competitive fire between players 

LeBron James is a four-time NBA champion. Despite winning it all four times, the NBA veteran has a losing record in the NBA Finals.

James first made the Finals in 2007 against the San Antonio Spurs. LeBron was only 22 years and in his fourth year in the league. The Spurs swept the Cavs in the Finals. James averaged 22 points per game on 35.6% shooting.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward recently compared his first NBA Finals failure to Jayson Tatum's performance in the 2022 NBA Finals.

Skip Bayless did not like the fact that James defended the Boston Celtics.

"LeBron wants to be embraced by Hollywood, the Lakers, the Laker Nation and there's one thing you can't do, you can't suddenly have the back of a Boston Celtic," Skip Bayless said. "It's an age-old rivalry and it just doesn't feel right."

LeBron James' behavior is 'un-Jordan'

Like LeBron James in 2007, Jayson Tatum underperformed in the 2022 Finals. The young forward couldn't do much against the Golden State Warriors, averaging 21.5 points on 36.7% shooting.

James defended Tatum from the criticism. James claims that the Spurs took advantage of him not knowing much in 2007, and the Warriors did the same to Tatum.

"LeBron wants to be everybody's big brother in the game. You can't be Mr. Nice Guy to everybody. You don't need to have Jayson Tatum's back, he's a Celtic." — LeBron defends Tatum's Finals performance on "The Shop""LeBron wants to be everybody's big brother in the game. You can't be Mr. Nice Guy to everybody. You don't need to have Jayson Tatum's back, he's a Celtic." — @RealSkipBayless LeBron defends Tatum's Finals performance on "The Shop""LeBron wants to be everybody's big brother in the game. You can't be Mr. Nice Guy to everybody. You don't need to have Jayson Tatum's back, he's a Celtic." — @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/DAUJCAuIri

Skip Bayless criticized LeBron for defending Tatum. Bayless compared LeBron to Michael Jordan.

"LeBron wants to be everybody's big brother in the game... It's un-Jordan, that's the opposite of Michael Jordan," Bayless said. "You can't be Mr. Nice Guy to everybody."

Bayless believes that James' comments take away from the game's competitive nature. Michael Jordan was different, but he played in a different era.

James' comments about Tatum

LeBron James praised Jayson Tatum, saying he had a hell of a season and would be back in the NBA Finals.

LeBron called Tatum a beast and firmly believes that the young star will succeed again. James learned from his failures, becoming one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA.

Jayson Tatum is only 24, and his future is bright. Making an NBA Finals appearance at this age is impressive, but he could return to win his first title soon.

