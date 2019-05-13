×
NBA announces roster of boys and girls teams that will represent India in the Jr. NBA Global Championship  

Gautam Sheth
CONTRIBUTOR
News
8   //    13 May 2019, 21:59 IST

(From L-R) Irin Elsa John from Kerala, Bhumika Sarje from Pune, Riccha Ravi and Dev Premi from Mumbai after being selected for representing India at the Jr. NBA Global Championship
(From L-R) Irin Elsa John from Kerala, Bhumika Sarje from Pune, Riccha Ravi and Dev Premi from Mumbai after being selected for representing India at the Jr. NBA Global Championship

The NBA today announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent India in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world that will be held from August 6 to 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.

The 20 youth players were chosen following a two-day selection camp at the NBA Academy India in Delhi NCR. The camp featured 40 13- and 14-year-olds from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Skills Challenges, City Competitions and National Finals.

In the inaugural event last year, Sunishka Kartik from the India girls team won the Community Award while Bhavik Garg won the Tip-Off Ceremony Dance Contest. Sachin Yadav and Moumita Mishra will both return for their second appearance in the annual youth basketball tournament.

The Jr. NBA Global Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into U.S. and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the U.S. and international brackets will play in the global championship games on August 11. During the week long event, all 32 teams will participate in activities designed to reinforce the Jr. NBA’s core values and provide the players with development opportunities and memorable experiences off the court, including life skills sessions, Disney park visits and a community service project.

India Boys Team

Sachin Yadav – Delhi

Dev Premi – Mumbai

Arnav Gupta – Bengaluru

Pranav Varma – Hyderabad

Karan Pashi – Kolkata

Janmejay Singh – Chandigarh

Md. Kaif – Varanasi

Kushal Singh – Varanasi

Harsh Dagar – Delhi NCR

Lokendra – Delhi NCR

India Girls Team

Riccha Ravi – Mumbai

Moumita Mishra – Bengaluru

Jeevika Kumar – Chennai

Manmeet Kaur – Punjab

Irin Elsa John – Kerala

Osheen Singh – Jabalpur

Bhumika Sarje – Pune

Dhara Phate – Nagpur

Shomira Bidaye – Nagpur

Muskan Singh – Patna

