NBA announces roster of boys and girls teams that will represent India in the Jr. NBA Global Championship
The NBA today announced the 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent India in the second Jr. NBA Global Championship, a youth basketball tournament for the top 13- and 14-year-old boys and girls teams from around the world that will be held from August 6 to 11 at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World near Orlando, Florida.
The 20 youth players were chosen following a two-day selection camp at the NBA Academy India in Delhi NCR. The camp featured 40 13- and 14-year-olds from the Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA Skills Challenges, City Competitions and National Finals.
In the inaugural event last year, Sunishka Kartik from the India girls team won the Community Award while Bhavik Garg won the Tip-Off Ceremony Dance Contest. Sachin Yadav and Moumita Mishra will both return for their second appearance in the annual youth basketball tournament.
The Jr. NBA Global Championship will feature boys and girls divisions, separated into U.S. and international brackets that begin with round-robin play and continue with single-elimination competition. The winners of the U.S. and international brackets will play in the global championship games on August 11. During the week long event, all 32 teams will participate in activities designed to reinforce the Jr. NBA’s core values and provide the players with development opportunities and memorable experiences off the court, including life skills sessions, Disney park visits and a community service project.
India Boys Team
Sachin Yadav – Delhi
Dev Premi – Mumbai
Arnav Gupta – Bengaluru
Pranav Varma – Hyderabad
Karan Pashi – Kolkata
Janmejay Singh – Chandigarh
Md. Kaif – Varanasi
Kushal Singh – Varanasi
Harsh Dagar – Delhi NCR
Lokendra – Delhi NCR
India Girls Team
Riccha Ravi – Mumbai
Moumita Mishra – Bengaluru
Jeevika Kumar – Chennai
Manmeet Kaur – Punjab
Irin Elsa John – Kerala
Osheen Singh – Jabalpur
Bhumika Sarje – Pune
Dhara Phate – Nagpur
Shomira Bidaye – Nagpur
Muskan Singh – Patna