NBA Rumors: Board of Governors sets trade deadline, approves expansion of active rosters

The NBA's Board of Governors has approved a March 25th trade deadline, as well as the expansion of all teams' active rosters from 13 to 15 players on game nights. These changes are being made due to the abrubt schedule changes caused by COVID-19. Moving toward what could be another unpredictable NBA season, the Board of Governors has made a very wise decision to allow teams to keep putting players on the court.

Sources: Among items NBA Board of Governors are expected to approve in meeting this afternoon: Ryan Smith’s purchase of Utah Jazz, expanding active rosters to 15 on game nights, permanently adopting coaching challenge and amending several trade rules. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2020

These changes will not be permanent, and are simply precautionary measures being taken by the league to protect its players and staff. This expansion of rosters across the NBA could allow for some new faces to make names for themselves in the league, and could potentially save some teams from having to cancel games outright. Overall, this is a great move for the league as a whole.

NBA Board of Governors are approving a March 25 trade deadline, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2020

The NBA regular season begins on December 22, and with a shortened schedule already in place, the league will continue to err on the side of caution moving forward. The NBA's COVID protocol has proven very effective thus far, as no teams have experienced a spread, and there have been only minor, individual cases.

Along with these decisions from the Board of Governors came another big step forward for the NBA. The Board voted on Thursday to keep the coaches challenge in effect for the new season after a successful first-year trial. Coaches challenges were used a remarkable 700 times last season and to many coaches' pleasures. The league's first year of using replay technology yielded an impressive 44 percent overturn rate.

