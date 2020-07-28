NBA Bubble update: AD and LeBron keep themselves entertained on the Lakers bench, Marcus Smart fails to complete Tacko Fall's practice challenge

With the season restart just days away, teams have been working hard at practices and scrimmages to get back into perfect shape for the upcoming seeding games. However, players are still having a great time in NBA bubble when away from the basketball court. Everyday, we find new videos and photos of player activities which gives us sneak peek into the NBA bubble.

LeBron and AD keep themselves entertained on the Lakers bench

While LeBron James sat out yesterday's scrimmage, he was having some fun on the bench. He dived over the advertisement boards towards court to save a loose ball to the amusement of his teammates. LeBron himself had a laugh at his effort.

Anthony Davis was also poking some fun at LeBron James while they sat on the bench last night. He kept waving his hand in front of LeBron's face when latter was noticing himself on the big screen. Check out the video below.

Lopez brothers loving Mickey Mouse ice cream in the NBA bubble

Robin Lopez tweeted about ice cream bars and sandwiches in the players' lounge in the NBA bubble. Earlier not many players knew about this but now that they frequent the lounge, the secret is out.

I didn't want to mention this (because I'm selfish) but there's a mini-fridge full of Mickey ice cream bars and sandwiches in the players lounge. Wasn't going to say anything, but people are starting to use the lounge now. Secret is out dangit. — Robin Lopez (@rolopez42) July 27, 2020

Last week we saw Brook Lopez requesting Donte DiVincenzo to bring him a Mickey Mouse Ice cream bar, It seems that both Lopez brothers are very fond of the ice creams in the NBA bubble.

Tacko Fall and Marcus Smart try skipping together

Marcus Smart is often at the center of all team leisure activities for the Boston Celtics and is always lively in practice. Yesterday, he was having some fun with Celtics' big man Tacko Fall who was skipping. Smart kept trying to join Tacko inside the jump rope while the others enjoyed the show.

The Boston Celtics seem to be in great spirits prior to their final scrimmage before the restart of the season in the NBA bubble.

Portland Trail Blazers' Anfernee Simons shows off bowling talents

Anfernee Simons was seen bowling in his time off in the NBA bubble

The Portland Trail Blazers chose to spend their free time at the bowling alley in the NBA bubble. The Trail Blazers' guard Anfernee Simons was seen bowling with great form as he earned a clean strike. The Trail Blazers' Twitter handle posted a video of the team in the bowling alley.

Joe Ingles crashed Rudy Gobert's press conference in the NBA bubble

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles had some fun crashing the Rudy Gobert's press conference by cheering him on, chanting 'Rudy, Rudy!'. He was soon joined by Jordan Clarkson as they managed get a laugh out him.

Joe & Jordan: the hype men we all need pic.twitter.com/dTkBW3yQ7N — utahjazz (@utahjazz) July 28, 2020

